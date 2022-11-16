Collider is excited to exclusively reveal that the premium content studio and podcast network QCODE has announced the release date of their all-new fantasy epic podcast series Birds of Empire. Years in the making, the upcoming series from writer and producer of HBO’s Insecure, Jason Lew, is described as a "modern folk-epic in the vein of Game of Thrones that blends history, fantasy and myth" and is described as a "big tentpole for QCODE." The series is set to arrive on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever podcasts are available on November 28.

The story of Birds of Empire is set far in the future, thousands of years following the fall of civilization that took place in 2222 CE. What little survived of humanity eventually returned, having regressed back to a much more prehistoric civilization as the Earth reclaimed the cities that we know today as that world has become a myth and fable. Humanity is now divided into four tribes: The Bears, The Rams, The Birds, and The Wolves. Taking place in the world known as New Dakota in the year 15,000 CE, The first eight-episode season Birds of Empire, known as "Book 1- The Dawn Age," will introduce listeners to this story as it will follow four characters from these clans as they chronicle the rise of the first empire of the new world. As per the official press release, "Across a multi-season arc, listeners will be able to dive deep into the history and lore of each clan and immerse themselves in the world of New Dakota in a way never before accomplished in the audio fiction space."

“As a huge fantasy fan, I always wanted to create a sprawling mythology that reflects the diversity of this country and represents the people who aren’t typically represented in the genre I love so much,” said series creator Jason Lew. “I’m so grateful for QCODE for their support on Birds of Empire, an ambitious series that combines Greek mythology, high fantasy, Chinese folklore, and more. I’ve been obsessing over this idea for over a decade and having the chance to bring it to life with such a talented cast is truly a dream come true.” QCODE CEO Rob Herting also provided a statement on the upcoming launch of the podcast series, saying, “Looking around the media landscape, there’s clearly an appetite for compelling fantasy stories that take audiences on adventures to imaginative new worlds. We’re thrilled to be pushing the boundaries of QCODE’s offerings with Jason’s epic and lovingly made series Birds of Empire.”

Image via QCODE

Who Else is Working on Birds of Empire?

Birds of Empire is produced by QCODE and created by Jason Lew. The cast of the series is led by Bianca Norwood (We Crashed), Jorge Diaz (American Carnage), Jacques Colimon (The Society), and Ashley Romans (Y: The Last Man). The show will be QCODE's first foray into the world of immersive fantasy storytelling, with the podcast network also entering a partnership with the Sound Editor and Sound Designer Randy Torres, who has previously worked on projects such as Christopher Nolan's Interstellar, Tenet, and Dunkirk.

Birds of Empire will debut on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever podcasts are available on November 28. You can check out the trailer for the upcoming audio drama at this link, as well as read its official description down below.