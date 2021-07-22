Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Birds of Prey.Like the Marvel Cinematic Universe before it, the DCEU has introduced interesting iterations of its heroes, yet continuously failed to pit them against antagonists that are equally as compelling. Jesse Eisenberg’s Lex Luthor and Jared Leto’s Joker were downright embarrassing depictions of iconic characters, and even the stronger DCEU films like Wonder Woman and Shazam! featured underdeveloped and wholly unmemorable main villains.

Birds of Prey never found the audience it deserved for a variety of reasons. A confused marketing campaign didn’t seem clear on who the targeted audience was, changing the title mid-release from Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) to Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey for certain movie theater listings certainly didn’t help, and a debut during the early stages of COVID-19 related shutdowns cut the audience even further. But those who did give the film a chance may have been surprised by how radically different it was from the larger DCEU. Chief among those differences was the novelty of the DCEU’s first truly great villain, Ewan McGregor’s Roman Sionis, a.k.a. “Black Mask”.

RELATED: The Best Superhero Comedy Movies of the 21st Century

Image via Warner Bros.

The head of the Sionis Crime Family, McGregor enters the film as a pre-established ruthless mobster who isn’t immediately in opposition to Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie). Sionis’s capture of Harley, who he commands to steal a diamond for him, isn’t out of any spite for her specifically, but because that’s simply the nature of how he operates. Sionis’s casual cruelty towards Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) spurs Harley into action, and gives her a motivation beyond playfully disrupting the Gotham criminal underworld.

It’s refreshing to have a villain that isn’t tied directly to the protagonist’s origin story. Characters like Michael Shannon’s Zod or Patrick Wilson’s Prince Orm are saddled with delivering exposition integral to worldbuilding, making their motivations feel like an afterthought. Sionis doesn’t really have any interest in Quinn or the other characters either way; he’s simply another wacky personality who happens to come into conflict with them. The sub-universe that Cathy Yan imagines within the DCEU feels more lived-in as a result.

By not being an “arch-nemesis,” Sionis has much more freedom to develop as a standalone character, and his continuous confusion at Harley’s manic energy adds the perfect comedic touches to the satirical world Yan is establishing. McGregor does a terrific job at transforming into a narcissistic career criminal surrounded by yes-men who stares longingly at a statue of himself. His exaggerated self-obsession is distinguishable from previous DCEU villains whose unflinching self-seriousnesses weren’t played for laughs.

Image via Warner Bros.

However, Sionis is still a credible threat. While playful one-liners made while peeling off the skin of his informants are darkly funny, he isn’t just another buffoon for Harley to torment. Sionis begins as an annoyance to Harley, but his growing insecurity in capturing her exemplifies a creepy kind of toxic masculinity. McGregor walks a fine line between making Sionis revolting but still amusing, and the jarring tonal shifts that come during moments of violence feel authentic within the film’s stylized insanity.

Sionis only dons his titular “Black Mask” at a point when he’s so exasperated by his own inefficiencies that he feels the need to be taken more seriously. Seeing Sionis’ fragile masculinity motivate his villainous moniker is the perfect counterbalance to Harley, who is completely open with her appearance and persona. It’s also a great way of introducing Sionis’s alter ego that doesn’t necessitate an understanding of the mythology. Patrick Wilson’s reveal of the name “Ocean Master” in Aquaman felt like an awkward attempt to appease die-hard fans, but the Black Mask name is integrated more naturally.

Image via Warner Bros.

You also have to commend McGregor for bringing such an eccentric energy to his scenes. Exemplified by the time dedicated to giving him extended dance numbers, positioning him as one of the film’s “scene-stealers,” it's refreshing to see an actor given the freedom to just be weird when portraying a DCEU villain. Jesse Eisenberg’s Lex Luthor was an attempt at doing this too, but he was weighed down by Zack Snyder’s philosophical ramblings and his insertion into a plot to resurrect Zod that made absolutely no sense. Comparably, McGregor feels like he’s in a whole different movie and free of plot-mandated barriers.

Birds of Prey even takes the time to flesh out its henchmen characters instead of relegating them to cool designs devoid of actual personality. Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz adds satirical nods, as he gets to point out that despite Sionis’ self-professed importance, Zsasz is the henchman who does the actual dirty work. It’s a cheeky acknowledgment of how the DCEU (and comic book movies in general) attempts to build tension towards a climactic showdown between hero and villain, and the unspoken attraction between McGregor and Messina would be worth watching in a standalone romantic comedy.

It’s also refreshing that Sionis is simply killed off by the end. He’s not set up for future appearances and he’s not the lynchpin behind a connected group of villains teased for subsequent films. It’s hard to take a character like Steppenwolf seriously when you know Darkseid is coming, and a character like Suicide Squad’s Enchantress is clearly not the drawing point in a movie that also features the Joker. Sionis comes with no strings attached; he’s simply a fun character who makes the best of the time he has onscreen.

Image via Warner Bros.

Ewan McGregor’s flashy eccentricities may seem like a purposefully subversive approach made to generate headlines, but his characterization is altered specifically for the film itself, and not the other way around. He’s actually memorable, something Mark Strong’s Doctor Sivana or Danny Huston’s Erich Ludendorff can’t claim to be. The thoughtful integration of a character that responds to the needs of his co-stars makes Black Mask the best conceived and most entertaining villain in the DCEU to date.

KEEP READING: How 'Birds of Prey' Fits Into the Increasingly Complicated DCEU Timeline & Why It Works So Well

Share Share Tweet Email

Neill Blomkamp's 'Demonic' Trailer Reveals a Twisted Sci-Fi Horror Movie 'Demonic' will be released in theaters and digitally on August 20.

Read Next

Liam Gaughan (42 Articles Published) Liam Gaughan is a film and TV writer at Collider. He has been writing film reviews and news coverage for eight years with bylines at Dallas Observer, About.com, Taste of Cinema, Dallas Morning News, Schmoes Know, Rebel Scum, and Central Track. He aims to get his spec scripts produced and currently writes short films and stage plays. He lives in McKinney, TX. More From Liam Gaughan