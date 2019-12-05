New ‘Birds of Prey’ Character Posters Assemble a Colorful Crew of DC Comics Badasses

0

Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn seems to be gunning full-steam ahead down the colorful path Warner Bros. has carved out for its post-Justice League DC Universe. While most of the marketing so far has focused almost solely on Margot Robbie‘s Harley Quinn, a new batch of posters finally puts each of these characters front and center. While I won’t say the exact price I’d be willing to pay for that gonzo-ass suit Roman Sionis (Ewan McGregor) is wearing, just know that it is high enough to be considered irresponsible.

Directed by Cathy Yan (Dead Pigs) from a script by Christina Hodson (Bumblebee), the film also stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain, and Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz. Picking up vaguely after the events of Suicide Squad—the movie that WB still discusses like it was a shared hallucination—Birds of Prey will see Harley Quinn separating herself from the Joker and assembling an anti-heroin crew to oppose McGregor’s Sionis, better known to Batman fans as the skull-faced baddie Black Mask.

Check out the posters below. Birds of Prey flies into theaters on February 7, 2020. For more on the film, here’s the first trailer and the latest on its probable R rating.