So Does ‘Birds of Prey’ Have a Post-Credits Scene? Kind Of.

Superhero movies having credits scenes has become standard practice ever since the Marvel movies took off, so now fans patiently wait around while the credits scroll in the hopes of seeing some glimpse of the next film or a reference to the comics or some little appreciative nod that you stayed in your seat for five more minutes. At my screening of Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), plenty of folks stuck around (as did I, for journalistic purposes only, I assure you) to see if there would be some kind of credits scene.

Spoilers ahead for the credits scene.

There’s not really a scene. The screen stays black, but we get Harley Quinn’s voice chastising the audience for sticking around. She then says, “Fine. I’ll let you in on a little secret. Batman is f—” and that’s it. That’s the “scene”.

Some may find that disappointing, but keep in mind that post-credits scenes are rarely anything special. They’re a nice little moment, to send you out the door, but they can also carry outsized importance. I’ve seen entire theaters groan after a movie they enjoyed lacked a post-credits scene. They just sat through two hours of a film they enjoyed, but because they didn’t get a 30-second stinger, they were now disappointed. In the case of superhero movies, that’s like asking why you didn’t get extra dessert with your dessert.

Sure, it’d be nice if Birds of Prey ended with some famous actress being called “Barbara Gordon” or if the Bat-signal started shining in the night sky, but that’s not how it rolled, and that’s okay. Plenty of folks are liking Birds of Prey, and so they should revel in the movie they saw rather than be bitter at the lack of a little post-credits scene.