‘Birds of Prey’ Digital Release Details & Bonus Features Revealed

The Coronavirus is about to have some very interesting effects on the entertainment industry. In response to the pandemic, Hollywood has seen a swath of cancellations, postponements and filming disruptions. But there’s also a flip side — social distancing and closing theaters might just be the biggest blow to the digital release date window yet, which means a bunch of theatrical films are heading to digital much earlier than expected. As we reported last night, Birds of Prey is one of the high-profile titles heading to digital at the end of this month and Warner Bros. has just revealed the full breakdown of the release date and bonus content details.

Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn will be available to purchase on digital on March 24, so folks who missed the latest DC film in theaters (which, judging by the box office, was too dang many of you) will be able to catch up with Margot Robbie‘s Harley Quinn and her new girl gang much sooner than expected. And Warner Bros. isn’t just releasing the film — they’ve got a handful of digital bonus features too, including a gag reel and several featurettes.

Here’s the full listing of special features for the digital release, which are available from select digital retailers:

Birds Eye View Mode

Birds of Prey: Birds of a Feather

Grime and Crime

Wild Nerds

Romanesque

Sanity is Sooo Last Season

A Love/Skate Relationship

Gag Reel

And here’s the full break down of the digital distribution calendar:

On March 24, “Birds of Prey and the Fabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn” will be available to own in high definition and standard definition from select digital retailers including Amazon, FandangoNOW, iTunes, PlayStation, Vudu, Xbox and others. On April 7, “Birds of Prey and the Fabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn” will be made available digitally on Video On Demand services from cable and satellite providers, and on select gaming consoles.

For more on Birds of Prey be sure to check out our interview with director Cathy Yan and find out what we learned from Margot Robbie on set.