‘Birds of Prey’ Digital Release Trailer Wants You to Party with Harley Quinn

Arriving just when we need it most is Warner Bros. Birds of Prey, the technicolor Harley Quinn spinoff movie which landed in theaters back in February. After some gentle, but very public, nudging from director Cathy Yan, it looks like Warner Bros. has seen the light and chosen to give an early digital release to Birds of Prey. The decision comes as studios are assessing the best options to ensure folks can still see their movies despite staying home and self-quarantining amidst growing concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Shortly after it was announced Birds of Prey would arrive early on digital, we learned what bonus features would be included in the digital release. In addition to getting all 109 minutes of Birds of Prey, your digital purchase will also give you access to bonus goodies like a gag reel (an essential digital release bonus feature) as well as several featurettes with intriguing titles like “Grime and Crime”, “Wild Nerds”, and “Romanesque.”

Birds of Prey is just one of a handful of movies still in theaters whose respective studios have opted to push their digital releases dates up considerably in order to accommodate audiences avoiding movie theaters right now. Just a day before Warner Bros. opted to release Birds of Prey, we learned Universal would be sending The Hunt, The Invisible Man, and Emma. — all of which are currently in theaters, too — to digital platforms for 48-hour rental. With theaters in Los Angeles and New York City closed and many other major cities across the U.S. likely to follow suit in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus, it seems Warner Bros. and Universal might be on to something with this digital release business.

Birds of Prey hits digital platforms to purchase on Tuesday, March 24. Ahead of the digital release, take a look at the very fun, brightly-colored, balls-to-the-wall new trailer Warner Bros. whipped up to get you excited.