‘Birds of Prey’ Director on the Advice She Received from Rian Johnson & Patty Jenkins

Imagine going from being a Wall Street Journal reporter in New York to making your directorial debut at Sundance, to then go on to become the first Asian woman to helm a movie in the DC film universe. Well that, my friend, is exactly what Birds of Prey director Cathy Yan did. Coming off the success of her indie film Dead Pigs, Yan joins Patty Jenkins and Ava DuVernay as the third female director in the DC Universe which shows that Warner Bros.’ push for more diversity and inclusion is not just on the screen but it is behind the camera as well!

Written by Christina Hodson, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) takes place after the events of Suicide Squad and finds Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn trying to bounce back from her devasting breakup with the Joker. When the villainous Black Mask (Ewan McGregor) gets words she is on her own now, he sets out on a mission to take her down, which leads her to form a gang of badass women, including Black Canary and Huntress, to bring him and his goons down.

After seeing the film, I had the chance to sit down with Yan to discuss her new project. We talked about the advice she got from other indie directors who have made the jump to helming a blockbuster film, if Joker was ever considered to have a prominent role in the movie, what it was like working with Warner Bros., if there were any deleted scenes, her favorite moments on set, working with Margot Robbie as an actor and producer, how Chad Stahelski helped on the film, and if she has any ideas for a sequel.

Birds of Prey is now in theaters.

Did you get any advice from your fellow filmmakers about going from an indie movie to this?

Was Joker ever considered to have a prominent role in this movie?

Will we see any deleted scenes on the Blu-ray?

Did Warner Bros. give you full control on this or did they want you to connect it to the bigger universe?

Any favorite moments on set that you will always remember?

What was it like working with Margot Robbie as an actor and also as a producer?

Can you talk about Chad Stahelski and his contributions to the film?

Any ideas for a Birds of Prey sequel?

