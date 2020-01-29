Hey DC Universe Members, Here’s Every ‘Birds of Prey’ Early Screening Detail You Need

We’re getting oh-so-close to the premiere of Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn on the first Friday of February. But, if you’re keen to see the latest Warner Bros./DCEU movie ahead of the big premiere day and you happen to be a subscriber to the DC Universe streaming service, we have some good news for you.

Per an official DC Comics release, DC Universe members will be able to attend an advance screening of Birds of Prey in over 30 cities across the United States. Screenings will happen on Tuesday, February 4, and Wednesday, February 5. The Feb. 4 screenings will mostly focus on the big cities like Los Angeles and New York City before expanding more widely on Feb. 5 and hitting big to mid-size cities like Boston, Houston, Minneapolis, and Tampa. DC Universe subscribers will be provided with a link to sign up for an early screening in a city near them beginning on January 31. Non-DC Universe subscribers will have access too, but will have to wait and sign up via the official DC Universe site.

Birds of Prey officially arrives in theaters on February 7. But, if you’re a DC Universe member keen to attend one of the early screenings in a major city across the nation, check the listings below to find one closest to you. For more, check out some of the newest Birds of Prey images.

February 4, 2020

LOS ANGELES | 8:00 PM

Pacific Theatres at The Grove

189 The Grove Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90036

NEW YORK | 7:00 PM

AMC Empire 25

234 W. 42nd St. New York, NY 10036

SAN FRANCISCO | 7:00 PM

AMC Metreon 16

135 4th St., Suite 3000, San Francisco, CA 94103

February 5, 2020

ATLANTA | 7:30 PM

Regal Hollywood 24

3265 Northeast Expressway, Chamblee, GA 30341

AUSTIN | 7:00 PM

Gateway Stadium 16

9700 Stonelake Blvd, Austin, TX 78759

BALTIMORE | 7:00 PM

AMC White Marsh

8141 Honeygo Blvd, Baltimore, MD 21236

BOSTON | 7:00 PM

ArcLight Cinemas Boston

60 Causeway St Boston, MA 02114

CHARLOTTE | 7:30 PM

Regal Phillips Place Stadium 10

6911 Phillips Place CT, Charlotte, NC 28210

CHICAGO | 7:00 PM

AMC IMAX Navy Pier

700 E Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60611

DALLAS | 7:00 PM

AMC NorthPark

8687 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX 75231

DENVER | 7:00 PM

UA Colorado Center

2000 S Colorado Blvd, Denver, CO 80222

DETROIT | 7:00 PM

MJR Troy Grand Digital Cinema 16

100 E Maple Rd, Troy, MI 48083

HOUSTON | 7:00 PM

Greenway Grand Palace

3840 Weslayan St, Houston, TX 77027

JACKSONVILLE | 7:30 PM

Regal Avenues

9525 Phillips Highway Jacksonville, FL 32256

LAS VEGAS | 7:00 PM

Regal Red Rock IMAX

11011 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89135

MIAMI | 7:30 PM

AMC Aventura

19501 Biscayne Ste 3001 Aventura, FL 33180

MINNEAPOLIS | 7:00 PM

Showplace ICON

1625 West End Blvd

ORANGE COUNTY | 7:30 PM

Edwards Metro Pointe

901 S Coast Dr Unit 205D, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

ORLANDO | 7:30 PM

AMC Altamonte

433 E Altamonte Ave. Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

PHILADELPHIA | 7:30 PM

Regal UA Riverview Plaza

1400 S. Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19147

PHOENIX | 7:00 PM

Harkins Arizona Mills IMAX

5000 South Arizona Mills Circle, Tempe, AZ 85282

PORTLAND | 7:00 PM

Regal Lloyd Center

1510 NE Multnomah St Portland, OR 97232

SACRAMENTO | 7:00 PM

Century Roseville 14

1555 Eureka Rd, Roseville, CA 95661

SALT LAKE CITY | 7:00 PM

Megaplex Jordan Commons

9335 State St, Sandy, UT 84070

SAN ANTONIO | 7:00 PM

Santikos Silverado 16

11505 W FM 1604 N, San Antonio, TX 78250

SAN DIEGO | 7:00 PM

AMC Mission Valley

1640 Camino Del Rio N, San Diego, CA 92108

SAN JOSE | 7:00 PM

AMC Saratoga

700 El Paseo de Saratoga, San Jose, CA 95130

SEATTLE | 7:00 PM

Pacific Science Center Boeing IMAX

200 2nd Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109

TAMPA | 7:30 PM

AMC Veterans

9302 Anderson Rd. Tampa, FL 33634

WASHINGTON DC | 7:00 PM

AMC Mazza

5300 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC 20015