Hey DC Universe Members, Here’s Every ‘Birds of Prey’ Early Screening Detail You Need

We’re getting oh-so-close to the premiere of Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn on the first Friday of February. But, if you’re keen to see the latest Warner Bros./DCEU movie ahead of the big premiere day and you happen to be a subscriber to the DC Universe streaming service, we have some good news for you.
Per an official DC Comics release, DC Universe members will be able to attend an advance screening of Birds of Prey in over 30 cities across the United States. Screenings will happen on Tuesday, February 4, and Wednesday, February 5. The Feb. 4 screenings will mostly focus on the big cities like Los Angeles and New York City before expanding more widely on Feb. 5 and hitting big to mid-size cities like Boston, Houston, Minneapolis, and Tampa. DC Universe subscribers will be provided with a link to sign up for an early screening in a city near them beginning on January 31. Non-DC Universe subscribers will have access too, but will have to wait and sign up via the official DC Universe site.
Birds of Prey officially arrives in theaters on February 7. But, if you’re a DC Universe member keen to attend one of the early screenings in a major city across the nation, check the listings below to find one closest to you. For more, check out some of the newest Birds of Prey images.
February 4, 2020
LOS ANGELES | 8:00 PM
Pacific Theatres at The Grove
189 The Grove Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90036
NEW YORK | 7:00 PM
AMC Empire 25
234 W. 42nd St. New York, NY 10036
SAN FRANCISCO | 7:00 PM
AMC Metreon 16
135 4th St., Suite 3000, San Francisco, CA 94103
February 5, 2020
ATLANTA | 7:30 PM
Regal Hollywood 24
3265 Northeast Expressway, Chamblee, GA 30341
AUSTIN | 7:00 PM
Gateway Stadium 16
9700 Stonelake Blvd, Austin, TX 78759
BALTIMORE | 7:00 PM
AMC White Marsh
8141 Honeygo Blvd, Baltimore, MD 21236
BOSTON | 7:00 PM
ArcLight Cinemas Boston
60 Causeway St Boston, MA 02114
CHARLOTTE | 7:30 PM
Regal Phillips Place Stadium 10
6911 Phillips Place CT, Charlotte, NC 28210
CHICAGO | 7:00 PM
AMC IMAX Navy Pier
700 E Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60611
DALLAS | 7:00 PM
AMC NorthPark
8687 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX 75231
DENVER | 7:00 PM
UA Colorado Center
2000 S Colorado Blvd, Denver, CO 80222
DETROIT | 7:00 PM
MJR Troy Grand Digital Cinema 16
100 E Maple Rd, Troy, MI 48083
HOUSTON | 7:00 PM
Greenway Grand Palace
3840 Weslayan St, Houston, TX 77027
JACKSONVILLE | 7:30 PM
Regal Avenues
9525 Phillips Highway Jacksonville, FL 32256
LAS VEGAS | 7:00 PM
Regal Red Rock IMAX
11011 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89135
MIAMI | 7:30 PM
AMC Aventura
19501 Biscayne Ste 3001 Aventura, FL 33180
MINNEAPOLIS | 7:00 PM
Showplace ICON
1625 West End Blvd
ORANGE COUNTY | 7:30 PM
Edwards Metro Pointe
901 S Coast Dr Unit 205D, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
ORLANDO | 7:30 PM
AMC Altamonte
433 E Altamonte Ave. Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
PHILADELPHIA | 7:30 PM
Regal UA Riverview Plaza
1400 S. Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19147
PHOENIX | 7:00 PM
Harkins Arizona Mills IMAX
5000 South Arizona Mills Circle, Tempe, AZ 85282
PORTLAND | 7:00 PM
Regal Lloyd Center
1510 NE Multnomah St Portland, OR 97232
SACRAMENTO | 7:00 PM
Century Roseville 14
1555 Eureka Rd, Roseville, CA 95661
SALT LAKE CITY | 7:00 PM
Megaplex Jordan Commons
9335 State St, Sandy, UT 84070
SAN ANTONIO | 7:00 PM
Santikos Silverado 16
11505 W FM 1604 N, San Antonio, TX 78250
SAN DIEGO | 7:00 PM
AMC Mission Valley
1640 Camino Del Rio N, San Diego, CA 92108
SAN JOSE | 7:00 PM
AMC Saratoga
700 El Paseo de Saratoga, San Jose, CA 95130
SEATTLE | 7:00 PM
Pacific Science Center Boeing IMAX
200 2nd Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109
TAMPA | 7:30 PM
AMC Veterans
9302 Anderson Rd. Tampa, FL 33634
WASHINGTON DC | 7:00 PM
AMC Mazza
5300 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC 20015