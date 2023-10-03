Ever since she first appeared in Batman: The Animated Series in 1992, Harley Quinn has become one of the most recognizable characters in DC’s canon. Originally intended as a one and done character, Harley quickly gained traction with fans and eventually became the Joker's right-hand woman in numerous video games, comics, and animated series. Her first live-action appearance was in the 2016 box office smash Suicide Squad, where she was brought to life by Margot Robbie. Even if you’re not a fan of that movie, Robbie as Quinn seems to be the one thing everyone can agree worked. Robbie and the filmmakers had perfectly translated to screen a Harley Quinn that was instantly recognizable and iconic with her trademark accent, complete with infatuation of the J man and her insatiable taste for violence. However, the follow-up film, Birds of Prey, improves on all of this by allowing Robbie (who produced Prey) and the other filmmakers to make Harley a fully formed character who is discovering herself after a messy breakup with her former puddin' the Joker.

'Suicide Squad' Is A Good Live-Action Introduction For Harley Quinn

When we first meet Harley in Suicide Squad, she's already in prison thanks to her beloved Clown Prince of Crime leaving her for dead during a run in with Ben Affleck's Batman. Quinn doesn't seem too bothered by this fact, though, as she's much too busy enjoying solitary confinement. The film also offers a brief origin for the character, borrowing straight from the comic origin that was created in 1994. Both the comic and the movie show Dr. Harleen Quinzel, the lucky psychiatrist assigned to treat Arkham Asylum's most notorious patient. Alas, the good doctor never stood a chance, and almost immediately begins falling in love/victim to the masterminds charms, and thus Harley Quinn was born. It's the perfect set up for the pair, as it clearly illustrates the truly despicable dynamic the two have with one another.

While the film itself was a genuine hit in theaters, the overall reception from critics and audiences alike was quite tepid, as the film apparently suffered a rocky post-production that saw director/writer David Ayer lose the creative battle with Warner Bros. The studio wanted a lighter, funnier tone like that of Guardians of the Galaxy — which was a surprise hit just two years prior — versus the grittier tone Ayer was going for. Despite all the troubles, though, Robbie's Harley Quinn quickly became established as the one true highlight of the film. Right off the bat (!), Robbie proves to be the perfect embodiment of the harlequin, ranking up there with Hugh Jackman in terms of absolutely perfect superhero casting. The actor gives Harley menace and charm in equal measure, quickly proving herself to be the most unpredictable addition to this so-called suicide squad.

Suicide Squad also does an excellent job of making the infatuation Harley has for Joker feel real. Even though he left her behind to save his own skin, Mr. J is still priority number one for Quinn. There are two moments in particular where Robbie really gets to sell it. First, right after Harley and Joker's getaway chopper is blown to bits, and seemingly Joker with it, Quinn sits on the roof of a car in shock. It's a quick moment, but Robbie does an excellent job of showcasing what it feels like to suddenly feel alone without warning. Then, not long after that, the whole squad falls under the spell of the Enchantress, the witch they're all tasked with stopping. While under her control, each member is shown a different reality where everything is better. For Harley, that's a normal life with her main man, family and house included. The hope that registers on Robbie's face as she sees the love of her life alive again is a gut punch. Not only are we starting to feel bad that Harley lost someone, but we're also feeling bad because he has been nothing but terrible to her, which is a huge testament to Robbie's performance.

Margot Robbie Had Much More Creative Control With 'Birds of Prey'

Thanks to the financial success of Suicide Squad and the extreme popularity of Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, a solo spinoff movie was inevitable. This time though, Robbie was producing and thus had much more creative control with Birds of Prey, plus the benefit of having a whole movie (mostly) to herself meant this truly was Harley's time to shine. Instead of another film where Harley is just pining over Joker, the filmmakers immediately break free from Suicide Squad's darker tone with an animated opening sequence detailing Harley's entire life from birth to present, with all the heartbreaks and tragedies included. It's sad and hilarious in equal measure, proving to be the perfect introduction for what essentially feels like an R-rated live-action cartoon (this is said as a compliment). This segments also goes over the details of Joker and Harley's break-up, where we learn that Harley was actually the mastermind behind Joker's biggest scores — which Joker took credit for, of course. This one detail is crucial in generating sympathy for Harley; the one person she loves most in the world won't even return that love with just the tiniest bit of credit.

Birds of Prey dives deeper into the psychology of the break-up, even showing Harley has moved on by "editing" permanent Joker tattoos on her body. Several instances of "puddin'" can be seen crossed off, meaning she retattooed over them — firm evidence of her new stance towards the Clown Prince of Crime. Further proving her shift towards independence is the fact that Harley's wardrobe in the movie isn't for the male gaze, a stark contrast from her portrayal in Suicide Squad, which saw her in a ripped T-shirt and what essentially amounts to be sequin underwear. In the words of director Cathy Yan, “She’s without the Joker, she’s no longer the girlfriend, and what does that say? What does that mean? If she’s just on her own, what clothes did she choose to wear?”

Through Robbie, the Character of Harley Quinn Shines

The first few minutes of Birds of Prey feel almost like a romantic comedy, as we see Harley going through all the normal stages of grief after a major break up: crying watching cartoons, eating ice cream straight out of the tub, and getting a hyena to eat its slime ball owner, so you can take it home for yourself and name it after that hunk Bruce Wayne. You know, the normal stuff. It's little details like that send Birds of Prey into over-the-top territory, which is exactly where it belongs. Harley Quinn is an absurd character with an absurd purpose (which is to do an evil clowns bidding), and the movie is wise to lean into that. The scene in which Quinn salivates over her breakfast sandwich and her subsequent heartbreak when she drops it as she's being pursued by cops and criminals alike is the perfect example. Not only do scenes like this give Robbie an opportunity to give a fully realized comedic performance, but as mentioned earlier, it also adds to the live-action cartoon quality that is so perfect for this character.

Birds of Prey also gives Harley plenty of goons of all shapes and sizes to beat up, versus the gooey headed zombies of Suicide Squad. For whatever reason, seeing Quinn take out a sea of inmates in a police evidence locker hopped up on substances is just much more satisfying than her swinging her baseball bat at faceless beings. The action is leaps and bounds better than Suicide Squad, with Cathy Yan making a point to film the action with clarity, allowing the stunt performers to just do what they do best, with hardly any CGI in sight (when it comes to fight scenes, at least). Sometimes the action is even cathartic! Early in the film, Harley is chastised at a club for partying too hard and too loud by a man sitting a few feet over. So, naturally and without hesitation, she jumps from the top of the bar right onto his knee caps, breaking them instantly. The cherry on top is Harley saying to herself, "Call me dumb? I have a PhD mother f*cker!" immediately after. It's one of the funniest bits in the entire movie while also being one of the best fist pumpinducing moments as well, as Harley is officially done with being talked down to.

Time Will Tell if Robbie’s Harley Quinn Transfers Into James Gunn’s DCU

The birds of prey surrounding Harley also prove to be a better pairing for the harlequin than the male-centric suicide squad. There's Rosie Perez as Detective Renee Montoya, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress and Jurnee Smollett as Black Canary. It just feels right to see Harley teaming up with a group of badass ladies, especially since they all want to take down the main villain of the film, Roman Sionis aka Black Mask (Ewan McGregor), anyway. The chemistry between the leads is infectious, and if the film has one major flaw, it's that we didn't get these characters together on screen long enough! Although, it is nice to be left wanting more rather than the opposite.

While Suicide Squad didn't work very well as a whole, the movie mostly did right by Harley Quinn and provided the perfect jumping off point for Birds of Prey, where Margot Robbie and her fellow filmmakers were allowed to let the character not only grow, but also fully embrace her cartoon roots. Harley would next appear in James Gunn's sequel The Suicide Squad, which also proved to be another excellent showcase for the character. As you may or may not have heard, Gunn and Peter Safran have since been put in charge of DC films as a whole, but as of now there is no official word on when or if we'll get to see Robbie play Quinn again. If fact, the only actors we know are coming back are Xolo Maridueňa as Blue Beetle, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, and John Cena as Peacemaker. Only time will tell if we get to see this version of Harley again, but until then, we at least have Lady Gaga's take on the character right around the corner to tide us over.