The ‘Birds of Prey’ Are Just Sort of Standin’ Around in New IMAX Poster

We’re just over two weeks away from the debut of Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of Harley Quinn, we’ve already gotten a few great trailers and some dope gonzo-lookin’ artwork, and the hype is real. So Warner Bros. probably doesn’t need to be releasing any new posters at this juncture that sort of just look cobbled together at the last minute. Anyway, IMAX just revealed its poster for Birds of Prey, and it sort of just looks cobbled together at the last minute. Aw, heck!

Directed by Cathy Yan (Dead Pigs) from a script by Christina Hodson (Bumblebee), Birds of Prey stars Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, assembling a team of Gotham City badasses like Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) to protect young Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) and take on crime lord Black Mask (Ewan McGregor). When Collider’s Haleigh Foutch visited the set last year, she got the details from Yan on the diverse stable of influences behind WB’s latest DC Comic tale.

“[T]he way that I sort of talked about the structure of the film is a bit like Pulp Fiction meets Rashomon. So it’s an unconventional structure. There’s a for me there’s a lot of my favorite filmmakers that are influenced, that have influences on this film so like Tarantino obviously. The Professional for sure, especially the relationship between Harley and Cass. We actually have a few like oh I guess I would say like odes to certain films in the movie. Watch out for that. And then also just we also visually I think very much influenced by A Clockwork Orange as well.”

Check out the new poster below. Birds of Prey hits theaters on February 7. For more on the film, here is a full breakdown of the opening scene we saw at Brazil Comic-Con.