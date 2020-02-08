‘Birds of Prey’: Jurnee Smollett-Bell Talks Reading Up on Gail Simone’s Black Canary Comics

–

The Warner Bros and DC Comics adaptation of Birds of Prey is now in theaters! With the latest installment in the DC film franchise came many new things that we haven’t seen in any of the previous movies, the biggest thing definitely being the introduction of Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez). Although CW’s Arrow and Fox’s Gotham series have featured different variations of these characters, this is the first time these characters have ever been on the big screen, which is something the fans have been asking for for a long time!

Directed by Cathy Yan and written by Christina Hodson, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) takes place after the events of Suicide Squad and finds Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn trying to bounce back from her devasting breakup with the Joker. When the villainous Black Mask (Ewan McGregor) gets words she is on her own, he sets out on a mission to take her down, which leads her to form a gang of badass women, including Black Canary and Huntress, to bring him and his goons down.

After seeing the film, I sat down with Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Rosie Perez to discuss their new movie. We talked about the challenges of filming the action sequences, which fight scene was their favorite, how Gail Simone’s Black Canary comics helped Smollet figure out her character, what research Winstead did on her character, and which character they would swap roles with if they could pick!

Check out what they had to say in the video above, and below is exactly what we talked about. Make sure to check out our review of the film here! Birds of Prey is now in theaters.

Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Rosie Perez:

What was your favorite action scene to shoot?

For Journe: Did you use any of Gail Simone’s comics for specific research?

To Winstead: What research did you do to figure out how you would portray your character?

If you could switch roles with one of your castmates, who would it be?

Here’s the official synopsis: