‘Birds of Prey’: Margot Robbie on Ditching the Familiar Three-Act Structure

The upcoming Warner Bros. and DC Comics adaptation Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) marks yet another left turn for the studios’ approach to DC films. After attempting an interconnected universe, movies like Aquaman, Shazam!, and the Oscar-contending Joker have branched out in unique ways, and Birds of Prey—which opens in theaters on February 7th—is no different.

Directed by Cathy Yan and written by Christina Hodson, Birds of Prey takes place after the events of Suicide Squad and finds Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn trying to bounce back from her breakup with the Joker. As she falls into a twisted web of crime from the villainous Black Mask (Ewan McGregor), she forms a gang of similarly badass women, including Black Canary and Huntress, to bring him down.

After seeing the film, I had the opportunity to sit down with Margot Robbie, Ella Jay Basco, and Chris Messina to talk about their new DC pic. We talked about the differences between this version of Harley Quinn versus the one we saw in David Ayer’s Suicide Squad, figuring out how they would portray these comic book characters, filming intense scenes, their most memorable days on set, and what it was like working with Ewan McGregor.

Check out what they had to say in the video above, and below is exactly what we talked about. Make sure to check out our review of the film here. Birds of Prey hits theaters February 7th!

Margot Robbie, Ella Jay Basco, Chris Messina:

What was it like going taking Harley Quinn from Suicide Squad to Birds of Prey?

What was your favorite part about trying to find and portray your characters?

Can you talk about any challenges you had while filming intense scenes?

Were there any fun days on set that you remember shooting?

What was it like working with Ewan Mcgregor?

Here’s the official synopsis: