New ‘Birds of Prey’ Images Tease Roller Derby, Bruce the Hyena, and Black Mask’s Black Mask

Warner Bros. just revealed a whole new batch of images from Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), the studio’s glitzy foray back into the DCEU from director Cathy Yan and writer Christina Hodson. As is usual for Birds of Prey, these new images tease something a bit more blinged-out than your typical DC Comics movie while also teasing hyenas, The Professional-style camaraderie between Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and the young Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco), and the transformation of crime lord Roman Sionis (Ewan McGregor) into the skull-faced Black Mask.

Birds of Prey stars Robbie as Joker-companion-turned-independent-criminal Harley Quinn, forced to assemble a team of Gotham City badasses like Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) to protect a young girl from Sionis’ clutches. When we spoke to Yan in December, the director described the structure of the film as “Pulp Fiction meets Rashomon” while also ensuring us she “really tried to make this film look like nothing that you’ve seen from a superhero movie before.”

Check out the new images below. Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) hits theaters on February 7. For more on the film, check out our interviews from the set with Cathy Yan, Margot Robbie, and costume designer Erin Benach.