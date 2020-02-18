The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 246 – ‘Birds of Prey’ and Debating ‘Batman: Mask of the Phantasm’

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re talking about a couple of DC movies. First up we talk about Birds of Prey, how to measure its success, where it succeeds, what the future might hold for these characters, upcoming DC movies, and more. We then look to the past to discuss Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, which Adam recently watched and thought was only okay despite the film’s cult status among superhero movie fans.

Click on the respective link to find us on iTunes. If you like the show, please leave us a review on iTunes along with your hottest movie-related take, and we’ll read it on air and talk about it.

And if you have any movie or TV related questions for us, please drop us a line on Twitter with the hashtag #CPmail. To keep up to date with The Collider.com Podcast, you can follow us on Twitter at @MattGoldberg and @AdamChitwood.