First ‘Birds of Prey’ Reactions Celebrate a Wild Action-Fest in the Harley Quinn Spirit

January 29, 2020 at 2:02 pm
Written by Haleigh Foutch

With Joker cleaning up in Best Actor wins for Joaquin Phoenix, DC and Warner Bros. are about to pivot to another iconic character — who would probably be inclined to tell Mistah Jay where he could shove all those fancy awards. Margot Robbie‘s Harley Quinn heads into a post-Joker world with Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn, which brings a slew of fan-favorite comic characters to the screen and sees the Suicide Squad standout make some unlikely alliances with Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) and Gotham PD’s Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) to bring down the villainous Black Mask (Ewan McGregor).

Warner Bros. unveiled the film for fans first at a special screening in Mexico, where the positive word-of-mouth kicked off with a host of social media reactions teased a Harley-infused Tarantino-eque action-comedy hybrid. And now, Birds of Prey has screened for the press in addition to it’s premiere in London, which means the first round of critics and industry folks had the chance to share their thoughts on social media. And it seems they’re in agreement with the folks who caught the fan screening. Pretty much across the board, folks are praising a wild and raucous movie that’s right in line with the Harley Quinn spirit, with perhaps the most exciting endorsement coming from Atom’s Alisha Grauso, who says it’s “like if John Wick were run through a crazy funhouse filter and stuffed full of glitter and f-bombs.”

In addition to Wick (a callout that makes a lot of sense considering Wick franchise helmer Chad Stahelski was called in to shoot some of the action pickups,) the first reactions name-drop Tarantino, Deadpool, and The Tick. Now, we all know first reviews can, at times, be a bit over-enthusiastic, but as a diehard Harley fan, this is exactly what I want to hear, and I can’t wait to see what all these colorful, whacky antics look like on screen.

Check out a combo of the fan and critics’ reactions below.

