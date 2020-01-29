First ‘Birds of Prey’ Reactions Celebrate a Wild Action-Fest in the Harley Quinn Spirit

With Joker cleaning up in Best Actor wins for Joaquin Phoenix, DC and Warner Bros. are about to pivot to another iconic character — who would probably be inclined to tell Mistah Jay where he could shove all those fancy awards. Margot Robbie‘s Harley Quinn heads into a post-Joker world with Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn, which brings a slew of fan-favorite comic characters to the screen and sees the Suicide Squad standout make some unlikely alliances with Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) and Gotham PD’s Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) to bring down the villainous Black Mask (Ewan McGregor).

Warner Bros. unveiled the film for fans first at a special screening in Mexico, where the positive word-of-mouth kicked off with a host of social media reactions teased a Harley-infused Tarantino-eque action-comedy hybrid. And now, Birds of Prey has screened for the press in addition to it’s premiere in London, which means the first round of critics and industry folks had the chance to share their thoughts on social media. And it seems they’re in agreement with the folks who caught the fan screening. Pretty much across the board, folks are praising a wild and raucous movie that’s right in line with the Harley Quinn spirit, with perhaps the most exciting endorsement coming from Atom’s Alisha Grauso, who says it’s “like if John Wick were run through a crazy funhouse filter and stuffed full of glitter and f-bombs.”

In addition to Wick (a callout that makes a lot of sense considering Wick franchise helmer Chad Stahelski was called in to shoot some of the action pickups,) the first reactions name-drop Tarantino, Deadpool, and The Tick. Now, we all know first reviews can, at times, be a bit over-enthusiastic, but as a diehard Harley fan, this is exactly what I want to hear, and I can’t wait to see what all these colorful, whacky antics look like on screen.

#BirdsofPrey is like if John Wick were run through a crazy funhouse filter and stuffed full of glitter and f-bombs. It's everything you could ever want from #HarleyQuinn and her badass girl gang. Into this movie completely. 🤘🏻 pic.twitter.com/Y2DZgPYN2Y — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) January 29, 2020

Birds of Prey is solid. The unpredictable structure keeps the first half moving and the action boosts the rest. Robbie is excellent, as is McGregor. It’s tamer than expected and the basic story can get lost in the complex setups but it works more often than not. #BirdsofPrey pic.twitter.com/H6TxjiudjI — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) January 29, 2020

Saw #BirdsofPrey this morning! I liked it a lot. The stuff I loved: the action, the tone and just how creative the direction is. Margot Robbie completely sells the incredibly choreographed fight sequences and their gleeful brutality, this whole scene in particular ⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/UBb0FPAa14 — Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) January 29, 2020

#BirdsofPrey is a riot – oozing with attitude and some of the most inventive, bone-crunching fight sequences in the superhero genre to date. I went in with low expectations and was pleasantly surprised by how much fun I had. It doesn’t reinvent the wheel, but has style to spare. — Laura Prudom (@LauInLA) January 29, 2020

#BirdsOfPrey: winning characters, above-average action, and a killer soundtrack hampered by uneven tone and pacing. The girls at their best together, and they're not together enough. Mary Elizabeth Winstead's Huntress is the not-so-secret MVP. 💕 — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) January 29, 2020

#BirdsOfPrey has terrific action, humor & some of the more memorable characters we’ve seen in a DC movie, but the biggest highlight is Margot Robbie. She is fantabulous as Harley, while also proving that sometimes our most valued relationships are the ones we have w/ good food pic.twitter.com/EDQ3sr5JtL — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) January 29, 2020

#BirdsofPrey is a ridiculous and rad superhero film. The fight scenes are phenomenal and the villains are delicious. It shouldn't have taken this long to get the Birds of Prey on film but it was a lot of fun. — Jill Pantozzi (@JillPantozzi) January 29, 2020

Two things I get just got told about Birds of Prey from someone who's seen it. "It's more Quentin Tarantino and less Comic Book Film." "It's a non-stop mix between comedy, action and gore." Sign me the F up!!#birdsofprey pic.twitter.com/rG2jUk3J2p — The Moonlight Warrior 🌙 (@BlackMajikMan90) January 26, 2020

#BirdsofPrey is delightfully unassuming and unconcerned with its place in a larger context. It's a bonkers bananas crime comedy and a genuine party movie. Everyone is having a blast but Mary Elizabeth Winstead plays Huntress like a supporting character from THE TICK. It rocks. pic.twitter.com/7MRMKkZ0oi — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) January 29, 2020

Cathy Yan’s #BIRDSOFPREY is a criminally fun celebration of sisterhood, with some of my favourite fight scenes in recent memory. I was grinning from ear to ear the entire thing; making a pub debut with my review soon! pic.twitter.com/QBEgyf6oan — Millicent Thomas (@MillicentOnFilm) January 29, 2020

#BirdsOfPrey isn't a Birds of Prey movie so much as it's a Harley Quinn movie feat. BOP – and that creates issues story-wise & in fleshing out characters – but it's a hell of a lot of fun. It's at its best when going full Harley-vision, & Margot Robbie is clearly having a blast. pic.twitter.com/hyF7CpFCmk — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) January 29, 2020

#BirdsOfPrey is a violent, seedy slow-burn leading to a flock-up that’s truly something special to witness pic.twitter.com/QGO8nQvwIv — Chris Sylvia (@sylvioso) January 29, 2020

#birdsofprey is one of my favorite movies! I think it even topped Wonder Woman for me!! 🔥🔥🔥 — Iggythesavior (@IGGStheSAVIOR) January 26, 2020

#BirdsofPrey is one word: FUN! A frenetic hyper stylized Harley Quinn comic book come to life (it’s her movie). It’s DC’s Deadpool w/ a dash of Tarantino. COULD NOT get enough of McGregor’s Black Mask; hysterical, eccentric, & deliciously pathetic. A rockin’ kick ass good time! pic.twitter.com/QZ4t95sa7M — Griffin Schiller (@griffschiller) January 29, 2020

So I just saw #BirdsofPrey & it's a great, awesome movie I laughed a lot & how they built the characters… amazing. Margot as Harley f great, Mary Elizabeth as Huntress make me love her more & Jurnee well what can I say she didn't disappointed me she really is Dinah Lance — xim | 📌 (@carolsdaisy) January 26, 2020

BIRDS OF PREY: Cathy Yan has created a music infused celebration of female badassery. DC continues to take big risks and push boundaries. The perfect Harley Quinn movie. Margot Robbie crushes it. I loved all these ladies & am looking forward to the sequel/spin-off. #BirdsofPrey pic.twitter.com/eRF5FJzahP — Scott Menzel @ Sundance (@TheOtherScottM) January 29, 2020

#BirdsofPrey was amazing, the script is cool, the action scenes are awesome and Cassandra Cain steals every scene, Harley carries the whole movie #AvesdePresa pic.twitter.com/9j14lk3cyX — Javier X (@JavierX__) January 26, 2020

The stunts on @birdsofpreywb were INSANE! I’m still in shock after just having seen it and can’t wait to watch it again. It’s quirky, action-packed, AND SO FUN!!! GET YOUR TICKETS ASAP! In theaters Feb. 7 #BirdsofPrey #wbpartner https://t.co/yiT50BvRRj pic.twitter.com/nuW8S5iZzN — Meghan Camarena (@Strawburry17) January 29, 2020