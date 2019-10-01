‘Birds of Prey’ Trailer Gives Harley Quinn Her Fantabulous Emancipation

0

Warner Bros. has released a new Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn trailer. Suicide Squad scene-stealer Margot Robbie returns as Harley for the new spinoff, which sees her on a new adventure alongside Jurnee Smollett-Bell‘s Black Canary, Mary Elizabeth Winstead‘s Helena Bertinelli, aka Huntress, Ella Jay Basco‘s Cassandra Cain, Rosie Perez‘s Gotham City detective Renee Montoya, Chris Messina‘s baddie Victor Zsasz, and Ewan McGregor as the villainous Black Mask.

This trailer leans more on the “Fantabulous Emanicipation of One Miss Harley Quinn” rather than the “Birds of Prey” (you don’t even learn the names of the supporting characters), and I’m totally fine with that decision. Robbie’s Harley Quinn was a breakout character from Suicide Squad, but she was dragged down by the Joker stuff the film had no idea how to handle. By setting her free and giving her center stage, the character really gets to shine in all kinds of fun ways (her hyena baby!).

Yes, you could argue that this movie and WB is cynically exploiting a #girlboss, lean-in feminism, but I kind of don’t give a shit? Like when there’s a team of bros doing bro things, no one really questions it, so why not have Harley Quinn leading a team of cool women against a smarmy Black Mask? Based on this trailer, director Cathy Yan has a very clear idea of what she wants this movie to be, which is more than anyone could say about the horribly muddled Suicide Squad.

Check out the Birds of Prey trailer below. The film opens February 7, 2020.

