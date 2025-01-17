If, like the rest of us, you can't get over Eddie Redmayne's chameleon-like portrayal of a masterful assassin juggling an ice-cold killer's touch with the sensibility of a devoted family man, then we've got good news. There's an underrated show that you need to watch while waiting for the next season of The Day of the Jackal. Written by Abi Morgan and directed by Philip Martin, Birdsong is a historical drama that was released in 2012 and features Redmayne, Clémence Poésy, Richard Madden, Joseph Mawle, and Matthew Goode. Adapted from Sebastian Faulks's novel of the same name, the two-part series is the story of Stephen Wraysford, a WWI soldier struggling to survive the unpredictable nature of trench warfare as he looks back on the unfulfilled promise of a romance that went awry.

Having shown us a darker side in the Peacock series, The Day of the Jackal through his precise ability to blend cold precision with emotional depth, Birdsong is unlike anything the Oscar winner has ever done. In this underrated series, Redmayne brings to life the inner turmoil of a man torn between love and trauma. With complex characters and an inner turmoil that builds strong viewer resonance, the performance is a haunting one that showcases his range in a gripping, tragic series.

'Birdsong' Chronicles the Dual Lives of Stephen Wraysford