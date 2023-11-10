Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Birth/Rebirth.

Of all the films you’ll see this year, Birth/Rebirth is one of the most striking. Laura Moss' reimagining of Frankenstein is not only is it one of the best horror movies of 2023 so far, but it also builds to one of the most fitting finales you’ll ever see in a horror film. With the film now available to stream on Shudder there is no better time to get into the darkly gory fun. In case it wasn’t already clear, this piece is going to contain complete spoilers of everything that happens up until the very final moments. In the event that you haven’t seen it, best bookmark this page and come back after you’ve done so for yourself. With that, let’s dive in.

What Is 'Birth/Rebirth' About?

The film is built around the characters of Celie (Judy Reyes) and Rose (Marin Ireland) who find themselves in a rather strange situation. After the former’s daughter Lila (A.J. Lister) suddenly passes away, she is miraculously revived by the latter. However, this seemingly miraculous event comes with a cost. More and more, it becomes clear that the life Lila has been given may not be stable. Both mentally and physically, she soon begins deteriorating rapidly from what was already a nonverbal state. Even as there are moments when her old self breaks through, humming to one of her favorite songs and expressing discomfort when her favorite television show is turned off, those quickly fade with the looming reality that she could die again. Celie is desperate to save her daughter and Rose wants to continue the experiment however she can. Thus, they begin extracting biological materials from pregnant women as this is the only thing that seems to work. This is a tentative solution that is then disrupted and an ailing Lila soon dies once again.

Unwilling to let this be the end, Celie drugs the woman they’ve been taking materials from but had lost access to when she went to a different hospital. This then forces her into labor early and allows the duo to get what they need; but in the process, the woman dies. This is actually the opening sequence that had been seen via a flash forward. Now, we understand the context for this in that the actions set in motion by Celie and Rose were the direct cause of her demise. While we already knew how far each of them was willing to go to keep Lila alive by this point, they had yet to cross a line quite like this. It always seemed like they would stop short of harming another and would do whatever else that they could to avoid this. That their compassion so easily turned to cruelty is what makes the ending so disquieting as we see how easily they could cross the point of no return.

The Ending Success of 'Birth/Rebirth' Comes at a Heavy Cost

With this death behind them, Celie and Rose then get to work to bring Lila back. This is something we see “working” as her eyes open, but it doesn’t feel like a triumphant moment as much as it does terrifying. The ragged breathing of Lila, who has now died and come back twice, seems to indicate that this has taken a toll on her. There is the ethical question of not just should one kill for another, but is this something being done with her wellbeing in mind? It certainly doesn’t feel like this is even about Lila anymore at this point. The reality is that Celie and Rose, while they may have started this with their hearts in the right place in trying to avoid doing harm, have lost some part of their souls along the way. While they never spoke about it, there was still the persistent sense that they were eventually going to have to make a choice — save Lila or keep themselves intact. Celie's voicing of her concerns bout how far they were going with the harm it could have on others becomes less frequent as the film goes on until she acts without any hesitation.

In the end, the increasingly fragile moral fabric they’d been holding onto comes apart by their hands. While there were no good options for them to take, they ended up falling into darkness just to bring back someone who may not even really be there anymore. The way Celie leans over the being that was once her daughter and says “Welcome back, baby” hammers this point home. She is smiling in celebration at what they’ve done, but there is an emptiness to it that takes on an eerie feeling. It is darkly comedic to hear her say that and then have it cut to black while also being deeply depressing. The line leaves a pit in your stomach and is all the better for it. For a movie drawing from one of the most iconic monster stories of all time, it finds a unique sense of terror that cuts deep in a way that is all its own.

