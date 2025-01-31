If there’s one thing psychological horror has always thrived on, it’s pushing boundaries., it’s safe to say that Birth/Rebirth takes this concept to new heights. Overall, the film doesn’t shy away from asking some incredibly uncomfortable questions, especially about motherhood and what happens when human obsession meets science. As gripping as it is unsettling, this Frankenstein-inspired picture is quietly making waves on Hulu for good reason, too. At the center of the narrative is Rose (Marin Ireland) a reclusive pathologist with questionable ethics, and Celie (Judy Reyes), a mother consumed by loss. Their paths cross in a way that’s as intriguing as it is horrifying when Rose’s morally dubious experiments offer Celie a chance to be with her deceased daughter again.

The pair embark on a journey that pushes the limits of both science and humanity. In the process, they make choices that keep viewers questioning where they’d draw the line… or if there’s even a line at all. Birth/Rebirth’s beauty lies in its clinical yet deeply emotional take on horror. But what really sells it is the intense performances — from Ireland’s chillingly detached portrayal of Rose to Reyes’ emotionally raw depiction of Celie. Altogether, the pair end up creating a dynamic that’s disturbingly real.

There’s a Power Struggle Between Science and Empathy in ‘Birth/Rebirth’

Image Via IFC FIlms

From the onset, it’s clear that Dr. Rose and Celie are polar opposites. One on hand, there’s Rose who’s stoic, and detached with a tendency to approach science as a puzzle regardless of the consequences. Then there’s Celie, the grieving mother whose connection to her daughter’s memory is anything but logical. Not only does their precarious partnership drive the narrative, but it also creates a sort of tug-of-war effect between cold, calculated science and deeply human empathy. One chilling scene has Rose methodically explaining the intricacies of her experiment to Celie without a flinch or an iota of remorse. For her, it’s all about progress, so it’s Celie’s horrified reaction that reminds viewers that there are consequences attached when life is treated like an elementary lab project. That’s not the last time we witness this dynamic, in fact, it plays out repeatedly, be it in a tense conversation or unspoken gestures that highlight Celie’s growing doubts about the experiment.

While this duality is prevalent from one scene to the next, Birth/Rebirth is careful not to outrightly take sides, it simply presents the data. However, it does make viewers consider some pretty uncomfortable questions related to medical ethics as a whole. For instance, is groundbreaking progress worth sacrificing a conscience? Or, can empathy coexist harmoniously with ambition? The entirety of the film has Rose continually pushing the boundaries of science while Celie wrestles with her moral compass. But the beauty of it all is how we end up having to sit with the messiness of these choices for the entire hour and 41 minutes runtime.

How ‘Birth/Rebirth’ Redefines Realism in Horror