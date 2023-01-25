After the portrayal of Wanda Maximoff in 'Doctor Strange' it would be compelling to see a woman approach the storytelling.

After impressing critics at 2023’s Sundance Film Festival with their feature directorial debut, Birth/Rebirth, Laura Moss gathered a vibrant fan club that wants to see them direct a Marvel movie next. During an exclusive interview with Collider’s own Perri Nemiroff in Park City, Birth/Rebirth star Breeda Wool talked about how motherhood is still a taboo subject in filmmaking and how the Marvel Cinematic Universe could use a horror movie by Moss.

Birth/Rebirth spins the old Frankenstein story to follow two mothers who become responsible for the resurrected corpse of a little girl. While there’s no trailer available for the movie yet, Sundance attendees emphasize how Birth/Rebirth is not for the faint of heart since director Moss uses extreme body horror to discuss the complexities of motherhood.

During our interview, Wool talked about how there should be more movies concerning motherhood in Hollywood, especially since it's a theme that affects every living person. And since horror is such a great genre to explore challenging themes, why not a horror superhero blockbuster directed by Moss? In Wool’s words, “I’m like, oh man, if I could watch ten more horror — I’m like, where’s the Marvel horror movie about [this]? Give it to Laura!”

That’s actually not a bad idea, especially considering some of the MCU experiments of Phase 4. First, Phase 4 focused on Wanda Maximoff’s (Elizabeth Olsen) relationship with motherhood, with WandaVision exploring how trauma and grief led Scarlet Witch to create fake children for herself. Unfortunately, the series was so focused on setting up following MCU productions that it delivered a messy finale that didn’t allow Wanda to heal her motherly wounds.

Wanda showed up again in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where she was reduced to a crazed mother and had little to say about the human truths of the complex theme. So, while the MCU already used horror to explore motherhood, both experiences were far from optimal. The third time is a charm, right? So maybe Wool is right about giving Moss a chance to tackle the subject in the superhero realm. The moment is ripe for an idea like this since the Werewolf by Night Halloween Special proved the MCU could handle true horror, and even a good amount of blood. And with Deadpool 3 sticking to an R rating, there are still many ways the MCU could expand to include talented genre filmmakers like Moss.

Where Can Horror Fans Watch Birth/Rebirth?

Birth/Rebirth premiered in Sundance, but there’s still no news of a commercial release. While it's unfortunate the movie is not yet available for everyone to see, Birth/Rebirth is a Shudder original, so it shouldn’t take long before it becomes available on the horror streamer.

