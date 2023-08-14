The Big Picture In the upcoming horror movie birth/rebirth, a grieving mother discovers that her supposedly dead daughter is actually alive, leading to a shocking turning point in the story.

birth/rebirth explores the supernatural theme of reanimating dead bodies, as a pathologist experiments with bringing the deceased back to life, which directly impacts the mother and her daughter.

The film, hailed as a reimagining of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, has received high praise at film festivals and has an impressive 93% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, offering a thrilling and terrifying experience that captivates audiences.

One of the themes of the upcoming horror movie birth/rebirth is the lengths that a mother would go to protect her child. There’s one moment in the movie that makes this pretty clear, and as we gear up to watch it on the big screen, IFC and Shudder allowed Collider to debut an exclusive clip that showcases a turning point in the story. We can now share this clip with you and we can all get hyped up for the theatrical premiere of birth/rebirth this Friday, August 18.

The scene is a game changer for Celie (Judy Reyes), who up to that point was a grieving mother who was dealing with the sudden death of her six-year-old daughter. As any parent would do, Celie wants to talk to as many professionals as possible in order to fully understand how a kid could just die – which makes it all the more shocking for her to discover that her kid didn’t.

The other, darker theme of birth/rebirth is the supernatural portion in which a pathologist runs experiments to reanimate dead bodies. Fortunately (or unfortunately) for Celie, Rose (Marin Ireland) chose young Lila (A.J. Lister) as one of her subjects, which is why the not-dead girl is lying on a bed inside her apartment while her mother thinks she’s gone. The mother instinct prompts Celie to force her way into Rose’s apartment, and what she finds out turns her world upside down.

Mary Shelley Would be Proud of birth/rebirth

Advertised as a re-imagination of the classic Mary Shelley Frankenstein story, birth/rebirth has made waves at film festivals earlier this year, which have elevated the horror movie to a whopping 93% approval rate on Rotten Tomatoes. Collider’s Chase Hutchinson joined the chorus of praise, calling birth/rebirth a “thrilling yet terrifying free fall” that intertwines “the mirthful and the macabre to find a unique wavelength all its own that you can't help getting wrapped up in.”

birth/rebirth is the directorial debut of filmmaker and screenwriter Laura Moss, who previously helmed acclaimed short films. They co-wrote the script with Brendan J. O’Brien, also making a feature film debut. O’Brien previously worked as a boom operator on titles like Birdman, Nurse Jackie, When They See Us and The Many Saints of Newark.

birth/rebirth premieres in theaters on August 18. You can watch the exclusive clip below:

Check out the official synopsis