Mary Shelly’s Frankenstein is more than two centuries old, but it still manages to make us cringe and our skin crawl. And that’s why Shelly’s iconic work remains a significant influence on modern filmmakers, who bring in their views on the horrifying subject of reanimating the dead. That's the case with director Laura Moss and their new film, Birth/Rebirth. The psychological thriller film is directed and co-written by Moss in their debut feature and is said to be inspired by Shelly’s Frankenstein. Birth/Rebirth follows a morgue technician who is fascinated by the idea of bringing the dead back to life. She even successfully reanimates a dead girl, but to keep her alive she must harvest body parts/organs from pregnant women. When the little girl’s mother discovers the truth about her child, she would do anything to keep her girl alive, which takes her and the doctor down a sinister path. Besides a horrifying tale of the living dead, this horror thriller film also explores motherhood, medical science fiction, and two women who are from contrasting backgrounds but are both drawn toward the concepts of life and death.

Released at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, Birth/Rebirth had rave reviews from the audience and was highly acclaimed for its story, cast performance, and brilliant execution of the classic, with critics calling it, "Firmly rooted in classic horror, Birth/Rebirth uses a familiar framework to tease at fundamental fears from a chillingly relatable angle." In our staff review from the film’s Sundance premiere, Chase Hutchinson describes it as “While it may not be for the squeamish, the sinister delights and dread to be found in this horror romp prove to be delicious for the sickos among us.” So, for those with a penchant for horrifying, Frankensteinian characters, this is a must-watch. While you wait for the film to arrive at the theaters this August, check out our guide below about the film’s plot, trailer, release date, cast and characters, and everything else that we know so far about Birth/Rebirth.

When Is Birth/Rebirth Coming Out?

Birth/Rebirth had its global premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 20, 2023, and now the horror film will get a limited theatrical release by IFC on August 18, 2023, with simultaneous streaming release on Shudder.

Where Can You Watch Birth/Rebirth?

There are two ways you can watch Birth/Rebirth when it releases. You can either visit your nearest theater that's playing the film on and from August 18 for a big screen viewing, or you can stream the film on Shudder. A platform dedicated exclusively to all things horror, Shudder is available on subscription, starting at $6.99/month.

Watch the Birth/Rebirth Trailer

IFC recently released the official trailer for Birth/Rebirth, and it is not for the faint-hearted. The film is in no way like your garden-variety horror films with supernatural beings or dark spirits. On the contrary, as the trailer shows, this film explores the dangerous sides of the human mind, while also dealing with the outcomes of such a psyche, which, eventually, results in the dreaded reawakening of the dead. In other words, while you might not see an abundance of terrifying imagery/characters, the concepts, and the film’s atmosphere have all the potential to chill your bones and make your skin crawl. If you think that this description is unsettling, then you might feel it doubly while watching the trailer. The clip shows a doctor dedicated to her passion for reanimating the dead who manages to do so but is unaware of how far the outcomes can go. Then there’s a grieving mother who is at a loss after the death of her six-year-old daughter. The surprising part of the trailer, and also perhaps the plot’s highlight, is that the mother is not traumatized or shocked that her daughter is back from the dead. Rather, she wants to be a part of this process and will do whatever it takes to keep her daughter’s body alive.

When and Where Was Birth/Rebirth Filmed?

The filming for Birth/Rebirth began in late 2022, with principal photography taking place in New York City’s Co-op City.

Who's In the Cast of Birth/Rebirth?

Image via Photagonist

Law and Order and Sneaky Pete star Marin Ireland leads the cast of the horror thriller as the pathologist Rose, who is obsessed with reawakening the dead. She has also appeared in several episodes of The Umbrella Academy. Besides Birth/Rebirth, her horror filmography also includes The Dark and the Wicked and The Empty Man, and she was recently seen in the supernatural thriller The Boogeyman. Judy Reyes of Claws and Scrubs fame stars as Celie, the nurse and mother of the six-year-old, Lila who is brought back to life by Rose. Child actor A.J. Lister (A Haunting) stars as Lila. In other roles, The Color Purple’s (the musical) LaChanze features as Colleen, Away’s Monique Gabriela Curnen appears as Rita, New Amsterdam’s Rina Mejia plays Pauline, Snafu’s Grant Harrison plays Scott, and Orange is the New Black’s Richard Gallagher appears as Kevin. Breeda Wool, Bryant Carroll, Erica Sweany, Sean Michael Harrison, Katie Kuang, Ezra Barnes, Eric Yang, Pavel Shatu, and Sarah Dacey-Charles also star in supporting roles.

Who's Making Birth/Rebirth?

Birth/Rebirth is the brainchild of filmmaker Laura Moss, who marks their directorial debut with this horror thriller film. Moss also co-writes the script with Brendan O’Brien. Before their feature debut, Moss directed shorts like Fry Day, Porn Without Sex, and Rising Up: The Story of the Zombie Rights Movement, as well as an episode of the comedy sci-fi series, Neurotica. Their co-writer on Birth/Rebirth, O’Brien, has previously collaborated with them as a writer and producer for all three of those short films we mentioned. Birth/Rebirth is produced by Shudder and Retrospecter Film with Mali Elfman and Churchill Viste serving as producers under their production banner, Elfman + Viste, along with David Grove. O’Brien and Jordan Barker serve as executive producers.

So What Is Birth/Rebirth About?

Image via Sundance

As per the official synopsis, Birth/Rebirth can be summarized as follows: