The Big Picture Birth/Rebirth is a horror film that combines the classic Frankenstein story with the psychological horrors of motherhood and advanced medicine.

The film follows Rose, a pathologist obsessed with reanimating the dead, and Celie, a mother whose daughter is mysteriously brought back to life. Together, they face dark and unsettling challenges.

Birth/Rebirth has received critical acclaim, with a 95% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The film features a talented cast and is not for the faint-hearted. Catch it on Shudder starting November 10th.

The Marin Ireland and Judy Reyes led horror feature Birth/Rebirth has set the release date on Shudder for this November, the platform has announced. The feature is directed by Laura Moss, who reimagines Mary Shelley’s classic horror myth Frankenstein and gives it their own contemporary twist making it something exciting, yet terrifying. The feature debuted at the Sundance Film Festival, earlier this year and has had a short theatrical release.

A new trailer has been released to mark the occasion and give a taste to the audience of what’s in store. The trailer sees Rose (Ireland) as a pathologist coming across the body of a young girl in the hospital mortuary. Soon the body goes missing with no trace, its when the young girl’s mother Celie (Reyes) decides to confront Rose and finds out that her daughter has been reanimated. Shocked and still attached to her daughter, Celie joins hands with Rose to keep her reanimated daughter alive.

What’s ‘Birth/Rebirth’ About?

Overall, the feature is an intense story with the right kind of psychological horror, it mixes the classic Frankenstein story with the complicated feelings of motherhood and the sci-fi horrors of sophisticated medicine and things one can imagine achieving with it. It seems to have plenty of jump scares and even gory moments. The feature is certainly not for the faint-hearted.

Image via IFC Films

Birth/Rebirth follows Rose (Ireland), a pathologist who prefers working with corpses over interacting with people as she is secretly obsessed with “reanimating the dead.” Things change when Lila, a six-year-old daughter of maternity nurse, Celie, suddenly falls ill and dies. When her body goes missing from the hospital, her mother Celie takes it upon herself to figure out what happened and finds about Rose obsessions. Seeing her daughter reanimated she joins hands with Rose and the two embark on a dark path where “they will be forced to confront how far they are willing to go to protect what they hold most dear.”

The movie garnered much critical acclaim during its festival run, on Rotten Tomatoes it has a 95 percent approval rating. The movie has an impeccable cast including Ireland as Rose, Reyes as Celie, and young actor A.J. Lister as Lila. Further rounding off the cast are Breeda Wool as Emily, Monique Gabriela Curnen as Rita, Grant Harrison as Scott, LaChanze as Colleen, Rina Mejia as Pauline.

Birth/Rebirth starts streaming on Shudder on Friday, November 10. You can check out the new trailer below: