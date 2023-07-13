IFC released today a trailer for Birth/Rebirth, a haunting movie that evokes Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein to tell a modern tale about parenthood, science fiction and, of course, horror. The story centers around two women: A scientist fascinated with life and death and a nurse whose life is drastically changed by tragedy.

The trailer for Birth/Rebirth reveals the terrifying atmosphere of the story, which isn’t necessarily built with scary imagery, but rather with the themes and scenarios it presents. First, we have a mother that’s wrecked with grief whose trajectory becomes even more impressive to follow after she makes the discovery that her dead six-year-old daughter isn’t exactly dead.

Then, there’s the rebirth part. In Frankenstein, it was scary enough. In Birth/Rebirth, it involves a little girl and a pig, and the trailer makes it pretty easy to assume that the pig gets resurrected on the girl’s body – at least that would explain her weird behavior. But does that mean that the girl’s conscience is now inside the pig’s brain? So many questions. We’ll have to wait a month to understand all of it.

Image via Sundance

Birth/Rebirth Was a Standout in Sundance

The movie is directed by Laura Moss, who makes their feature film directing debut. Prior to that, Moss directed award-winning short films like Fry Day, which is featured on the Criterion Channel. Moss co-writes the script with Brendan J. O’Brien, who previously worked on the sound department of movies like The Many Saints of Newark and Birdman.

Birth/Rebirth had early screenings at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, which Collider got to cover back in January and hear from the movie’s cast and director themselves about their influences and inspirations. In an interview with Perri Nemiroff, Moss talked about their Frankenstein inspiration, how it influenced them to want to create a story that puts parenthood on a different, scary level and even about horror in the Marvel Universe.

The cast of Birth/Rebirth features Judy Reyes (Scrubs), Marin Ireland (The Boogeyman), Breeda Wool (National Treasure: Edge of History) and A.J. Lister (A Haunting).

Birth/Rebirth premieres in theaters on August 18. You can watch the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here: