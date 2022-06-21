As the fight for equality rages on both in politics and media, Pride month appreciates how far the LGBTQIA+ community has come. From the Stonewall Riots to the origins of Queer cinema, countless brave and bold icons have made their existence known and demanded the same rights and freedoms as everyone else.

Although there is still a long way to go, gone are the days when hatred and slurs were thrown around like poppy seeds (on television, at least). The birth of New Queer Cinema in the early 1990s gave LGBTQIA+ artists the ability to represent themselves beyond being the butt of a joke or double entendre. That's when the TV bisexuals emerged.

Many of the characters on this list have never been explicitly labeled as bisexual. However, considering the rampant erasure and problematic nature of bisexual representation as a whole, it is imperative that readers understand that an attraction to someone regardless of their gender is not, nor will it ever be a bad thing. This label comes with love, and a big thank you for giving young queer people the representation they so desperately needed at the time.

Jadzia Dax - Star Trek: Deep Space Nine (1993 - 1999)

Leading the way with a dynamic representation, as sci-fi often does, was Star Trek's Star Trek: The Next Generation spinoff DS9. As a joined Trill, Jadzia Dax was the eighth host of the Dax symbiont. In layman's terms, her species has the ability to host a symbiotic life form. When combined, the two are a new and unique individual that houses the memories of previous hosts.

The Dax symbiont's previous host had been Captain Benjamin Sisko's mentor, Curzon. Although now a young female, Sisko and Dax's bond remains. Jadzia's identity is beautifully non-binary due to the diversity of previous hosts. Having experienced life as multiple genders, the love she shares with fellow Trill scientist Lenara Kahn (the current host of Kahn symbiont, who was once married to a Dax symbiont host) is 'soulmates from a previous life' level deep. Tragically, "reassociation" is forbidden, and Jadzia went on to fall for Lt. Commander Worf.

Xena - Xena: Warrior Princess (1996 - 2001)

The character of Xena initially appeared in multiple episodes of Hercules: The Legendary Journeys. The notable popularity of the character earned her a spinoff series that somehow eclipsed the enormous success of its predecessor. Warrior Princess follows Xena as she travels an ancient mythical landscape. She uses her monumental fighting skills to protect the innocent in the hopes of forgiveness for her dark past, with her faithful companion Gabrielle by her side.

The epitome of 'they were roommates', Xena's relationship with Gabrielle is often dismissed as platonic by those unfamiliar with the subtlety and tenderness of sapphic love. As one of the biggest television shows of its time, Xena was very progressive. Having a strong female lead, both physically and mentally, especially in the action genre was unheard of. There were no same-sex relationships on television at that time. Subversive as it was, Lucy Lawless confirmed it, so it's canon, okay?

Christopher Keller & Tobias Beecher - Oz (1997 - 2003)

Emerald City, the brainchild of prison warden Tim McManus, is an experimental unit that houses inmates within glass walls. Rehabilitation and responsibility are the objectives for inmates chosen at random to live in the Big Brother-esque environment. With each faction represented equally, harmony is lost in favor of power. Each inmate has their own agenda, but when the remorseful and tormented Beecher finds a friend in the charming fellow-outcast Keller, their feelings get in the way.

HBO's Oz was a groundbreaking dramatized portrayal of the penitentiary system. The show had many things to say through Harold Perrineau's powerful narration and performances from some of the finest actors of the 90s. The Beecher/Keller arc continues throughout the series and will, on several occasions, destroy a viewer's faith in humanity. One thing that sets Oz apart from many prison stories is Beecher's bisexuality. He struggles, denies, and hides it, but ultimately accepts that he loves Keller. Huge trigger warning for this show - it's R rated for a reason.

Willow Rosenblum - Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997 - 2003)

Sarah Michelle Gellar stars as the titular character who is destined to fight against vampires, demons, and the forces of evil. With the help of her friends, the 'Scooby Gang', she balances the weight of the world with high school and college. Alyson Hannigan's Willow, an academic wallflower and best friend of Buffy, is one-half of the first televised long-term relationship between two women.

Riding the wave of female empowerment in the late 90s, Buffy the Vampire Slayer remains an important and iconic series. Not only did it star one strong woman, but several. Willow is included here because she was in a loving relationship with a man in the show too, and the bi-erasure is real. Often bisexual characters (and people) have been forced to 'choose a side' when there's nothing wrong with being attracted to more than one gender, and who you end up with doesn't change who you are.

Samantha Jones - Sex and the City (1998 - 2004)

Sex and the City chronicles the life of sex columnist Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and her three best friends in modern New York City. The depiction of strong female friendships, as based on the novels by Candace Bushnell, was a ratings hit. While some elements have not aged well, many hold a fondness for the powerful and rebellious vixen Samantha.

Sex-positive Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) has and will always be a darling of the queer community. Her unashamed attitude towards life, love, and sex has empowered scores of viewers to embrace their identity without fear of judgment. She once identified herself as a 'try-sexual', but it was her relationship with Maria Reyes (Sônia Braga) that cemented Samantha as a bi icon.

Marissa Cooper & Alex Kelly - The O.C. (2003 - 2007)

While the initial focus was on troubled teen Ryan Atwood (Ben McKenzie) and his assimilation into the glitz of Orange County when he is taken in by his lawyer, Sandy Cohen (Peter Gallagher), The O.C. soon tackled many heavy subjects through a postmodernist lens, such as substance abuse, violence, sexual assault, and classism, and became unmissable television for teens of the time.

The early 2000s were rife with problematic stereotypes but when the biggest television show of the time, The O.C., introduced an openly bisexual character a bit of balance was restored. At the very least, it got people talking. While Marissa's relationship with Alex (Olivia Wilde) was quickly forgotten in favor of numerous 'bad boys', Alex moved on to date Seth. Regardless of the outcome, the women shared a connection, and young queer viewers caught a glimpse of possibility.

