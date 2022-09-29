October 1st marks the true beginning of the spooky season, and Hulu's Bite Size Halloween will be there to welcome viewers in with 20 shorts scares of all kinds. A new trailer for the compilation of miniature terrors gives a taste of what sort of scares to expect in the third season. From body horror to supernatural spooks, bloody slashers, and everything in between, there's something for horror fans of all types.

The trailer cuts through scenes from a number of episodes showing the wide range of styles the show covers. Standouts include a bloody, creepily giggling psycho in the back of a crashed vehicle and a phantom in a black cloak watching its victim sleep, and a grotesque father whose head has seemingly sunk into his body. Despite all episodes falling under the umbrella of horror, each brings something new to the table as far as genre goes. Several clips take a more sci-fi approach to its scares, showing aliens and strange phenomena while others are more natural, taking the horror to nature and basing it around real-life threats. Season 3 isn't afraid of commentary either as it will feature episodes examining hard-hitting topics including racism, represented by one particularly unsavory officer, alongside gender, parenthood, sexuality, and identity.

The cast this time around features plenty of familiar faces, with one highlight being She-Hulk star Tatiana Maslany. She stars in the episode "Snatched" directed by Michael Schwartz, and the trailer gives a peak at her performance as a quirky mom who may or may not be possessed, given her creepily glowing blue eyes in one shot. It'll be the first time she's gotten to share the screen with her husband Brendan Hines (Locke & Key), with Misha Osherovich (Freaky) playing their son.

Image via Hulu

RELATED: The First 'Hellraiser' Reactions Call It Gory, Elegant, and the Best Movie Since the Original

Other members of the cast include Brigette Lundy-Paine (Atypical), Lin Shaye (Insidious), David Costabile (Breaking Bad), and former Glow co-stars Rebekka Johnson and Kate Nash. The latter two teamed again to co-write, direct, and star in their own short with Nash providing music. Despite a fun cast, the real highlight is the directors who are a diverse group of up-and-comers and prestigious filmmakers from throughout the festival circuit and beyond. The directors 20th Digital Studio chose to showcase this time around include Nuhash Humayun (Moshari), Sam Max (Chaperone), Michelle Krusiec (Bite), and Zoey Martinson (Cupids) among many others.

Season 3 of Bite Size Halloween comes at an important time for the series as two films are set to debut based on shorts from previous seasons. John William Ross's Grimcutty and Ben Steiner's Matriarch are both slated to debut during this year's Huluween celebration on October 10 and 21 respectively. It's a reminder of the prestige the short films have been earning, especially on the festival circuit. 20th Digital Studio's David Worthen Brooks commented on how the series has provided a springboard for directors to show off their spooky ideas:

As we launch the first feature films developed with our incredibly talented Bite Size Halloween filmmaker alums, we are thrilled to introduce the next wave of dynamic filmmaking talent and their ingenious short films. We take great pride in showcasing these vital, diverse voices and their very personal twists on horror, thriller and sci-fi.

Bite Size Halloween Season 3 premieres on October 1 on Hulu. Check out the trailer below.