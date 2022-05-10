Hard work is the name of the game in the trailer for Magnolia Pictures’ upcoming documentary, Bitterbrush. The film follows two range riders named Hollyn Patterson and Colie Moline in what’s to be their final summer riding off into the wilderness of Idaho to herd cattle. In a life that many couldn’t imagine, the trailer takes viewers on the women’s daily expeditions in the solitude of nature with all its ups and downs, including the ever-changing weather. Along with their trusty dogs as sidekicks, the two set out to make a name for themselves in the ranching world.

The trailer for the Emelie Mahdavian-helmed production reveals a very human story based around determination and drive as the two women rely on one another to get the job done. Miles away from other humans, they keep themselves entertained with stories, quips, and of course - loads and loads of work. In an industry run by men, it’s refreshing to see the story of Patterson and Moline play out. Even in the vein of film and television, with projects including The Power of the Dog and Yellowstone, women rarely get their chance to shine and demonstrate their strength and grit that’s equally impressive as their male counterparts.

To accompany the trailer’s arrival, the film also dropped a poster. The image displays one of the women, on top of a horse, with her back to the camera. Holding the reins, the herder is wearing a striped shirt, carefully tucked into a pair of blue jeans which is adorned by a leather belt. The look is pulled together by what other than a black cowboy hat. The top of the photo announces the name of the film and shows off several of the critical praises the documentary has already gathered as well as celebrates its win as a 2021 Telluride Film Festival Official Selection.

Galloping into theaters on June 17, with a release on demand June 24, the feature was produced by Su Kim and Mahdavian. Laurene Powell Jobs, Davis Guggenheim, Joe Plummer, Jonathan Silberberg, Nicole Stott, and Jenifer Westphal serve as executive producers.

Over the past two decades, Magnolia Pictures has been a leading name in documentary productions. The company has taken deep dives into conspiracies, criminal cases, well known individuals, and, in the case of Bitterbrush, the untold yet fascinating lives of everyday people. With each production, Magnolia has been sure to craft their stories just right to take audiences along every step of the way. Check out the poster and trailer for Bitterbrush below and take in the otherwise under talked about world of female range riders.

