Over time, tons of well-regarded shows have managed to deliver countless refreshing and thrilling storylines, some even falling under the category of strange and bizarre. Often involving detectives and gloomy weather (or simply highly advanced, borderline creepy electronic devices or time travel), these shows provide viewers with food for thought, keeping audiences entertained throughout their entireties.

Showtime'sYellowjackets, for instance, is one of the most recent thrillers that has managed to capture many's attention. From mind-bending sci-fis to captivating dramas, these are just some of the thrillers that are well worth the watch.

10 'Legion' (2017-2019)

One thing about Marvel's Legion is that it will offer audiences a generous dose of trippy moments. Centering around Dan Stevens' David Haller, a young man who is diagnosed with schizophrenia, Legion follows the character's journey as he uncovers his new superpowers.

A wild ride through and through, this captivating 2017 series is guaranteed to entertain audiences, especially those who are keen on their superhero content. Created by Noah Hawley, Legion is assuredly among the most captivating — and oftentimes overlooked — shows of the genre.

9 'Sharp Objects' (2018)

Starring the ever-talented Amy Adams, Sharp Objects centers on crime reporter Camille Preaker who is forced to come face to face with her own demons after returning to her hometown in order to cover the murder of two young girls.

Created by Marti Noxon, this compelling series, which tackles disturbing themes, is based on the novel of the same name by Gone Girl author Gillian Flynn. It is also guaranteed to have viewers on the edge of their seats thanks to its immersive narrative (alongside the amazing acting performances that make it worthwhile).

8 'Dark' (2017-2020)

One of the most well-regarded Netflix series — as well as, quite possibly, the best known not English-spoken production — the German supernatural show Dark features an extremely mind-bending premise. Set in a small town, the series follows the aftermath of the disappearance of two young children.

If attempting to change the future and the past to prevent an apocalypse from happening isn't bizarre enough, what is? Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese's sci-fi mystery Dark is thoroughly engrossing and provocative, surely providing food for thought along the way. Undoubtedly, the series makes for a memorable and thrilling adventure.

7 'Yellowjackets' (2021-)

In Showtime's engrossing epic Yellowjackets, created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, audience members follow the aftermath of a terrifying plane crash deep in a remote northern Canadian wilderness and its irreversible consequences; the series chronicles the psychological descent of a team of high-school-girl soccer players.

The very much talked-about Yellowjackets blends genres of coming-of-age, psychological horror, and survival to amazing results and are likely to keep viewers invested for a long time due to its nail-biting mystery. Although slow-paced, the 2021 show makes for a good way to spend time.

6 'Hannibal' (2013-2015)

This crime drama by Bryan Fuller illustrates the unlikely and complex relationship between psychopathic psychiatrist Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen) and a gifted FBI criminal profiler Will Graham (Hugh Dancy) whose incomparable way of thinking allows him to empathize with everyone.

Featuring explicit exposure of cannibalism and stunning cinematography, Hannibal takes place in a bizarre but oddly fascinating world. Due to its dream sequences, which frequently showcase disturbing and violent imagery, the thriller series probably isn't everyone's cup of tea. Nevertheless, it is likely to appeal to fans of the genre.

5 'True Detective' (2014-)

Featuring masterclass acting performances from Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, who bring two detectives to life, True Detective is a highly recommendable anthology series focusing on criminal investigations that slowly reveal the secrets of those involved along the way.

No doubt, the 2014 series is among the most well-regarded and highest-rated of the crime thriller genre, and that is thanks to its unforgettable premise; it also features a fantastic cast to match. With some of its sequences rooted in horror, the stimulating TV show is equal parts atmospheric and intense.

4 'Black Mirror' (2011-)

One of the best sci-fi thrillers out there, the bizarre Black Mirror has a tendency to put audience's brains to work. The anthology series satirizes today's societal standards and its extreme usage of technology by (often) depicting ultra-advanced technology and their ultimately tragic consequences.

There are so many great things about this British near future dystopia (which is seemingly a fan favorite, with a new season finally premiering in June this year) but the unique ways it manages to unsettle audiences with its bizarre and unforgettable devices, as well as with its provocative and powerful storylines, surely stand out.

3 'Severance' (2022-)

Up next is Severance, a mind-blowing Apple TV+ original that was released just last year and was received with superb accolades and critical acclaim. Also a sci-fi thriller, the series is the perfect pick for those who enjoy Black Mirror, as it also deals with the negative impacts of advanced technology.

In this puzzling show, a biotechnology corporation known as Lumon Industries uses a medical procedure entitled "severance" to divide the conscious mind of their employees between their work lives and personal time. Whether going into the series blind or not, Severance is tantalizing and perplexing, shocking audiences with its plot twists and keeping them invested through its strange narrative.

2 'The Twilight Zone' (1959-1964)

Unarguably one of the most groundbreaking pieces of television to ever grace our screens, the iconic Twilight Zone stands the test of time, enduring as a beloved and advisable absurdist sci-fi thriller today. Often involving futuristic situations, including space and time travel and alien invasions, this influential 1959 show was way ahead of its time.

The anthology series is a classic and will likely never fall into oblivion, as its narrative was extremely innovative and revolutionary for the time it was released. In fact, many TV show enjoyers still find themselves reaching for the series, and for good reason.

1 'Twin Peaks' (1990-1991)

It would be a crime not to mention Twin Peaks when the subject is bizarre thrillers. The 1990 show, which also revolutionized television by kicking off an era of experimentation (contrasting with the singular vision of the traditional American media at the time), centers on the aftermath of a young woman's murder in the fictional titular town. Kyle MacLachlan is FBI agent Dale Cooper.

This eerie, innovative, and surrealist show that still counts on many fans today is a must-watch for those who enjoy all the genres it blends, as it turns out to be a perfect combination of all. In truth, there is hardly any series like Twin Peaks, which is precisely what makes it so remarkable.

