The Big Picture McFarlane Toys has unveiled new figures of Bizarro and Batzarro, offering fans of the DC Universe a chance to add these opposite versions of Superman and Batman to their collection.

The Bizarro figure wears a classic Superman costume with a reversed logo and a sign around his neck. The Batzarro figure wears a black and gray suit with an upside-down logo and an unconventional cowl.

Bizarro has appeared in various television adaptations of Superman, including the Super Friends animated series, Superman: The Animated Series, Smallville, and Superman & Lois. The Bizarro and Batzarro two-pack will be available for pre-order on December 8.

The Bizarro figure is shown wearing a classic Superman costume. However, just like most versions of the twisted villain, the Superman logo is reversed. He is also wearing a sign around his neck that says "BIZARRO#1" with some of the letters reversed. The Batzarro figure is shown wearing the traditional black and gray suit, however, the Batman logo is upside down. His utility belt is also upside down, with the pockets open. Batzarro's cowl also doesn't show the character's eyes.

Bizarro was first introduced in the comic books in Superboy #68 in 1958 and was created by Otto Binder and George Papp. The character has traditionally been shown as coming from Bizarro World, a world where everything is the opposite. After DC Comics rebooted its universe following Crisis on Infinite Earths in 1986, writer/artist John Byrne's The Man of Steel storyline introduced Bizarro as a clone of Superman, who was created by Lex Luthor. The concept of Bizarro was even parodied in a 1996 episode of Seinfeld titled "The Bizarro Jerry," where Elaine became friends with the opposite versions of Jerry, George, and Kramer. Just like how Jerry had a statue of Superman in his apartment, the opposite Jerry had a statue of Bizarro in his.

Superman Has Fought Bizarro Multiple Times on Television

Although he has yet to appear in a live-action movie, Bizarro has appeared in several television adaptations of the Man of Steel's story. In the Super Friends animated series, Bizarro was a member of the Legion of Doom, which was run by Luthor. Byrne's story of Bizarro was adapted for Superman: The Animated Series, and in Smallville, Bizarro was a phantom from the Phantom Zone, who took on Clark's appearance. Bizarro even spent time impersonating Clark while the real one was frozen at the Fortress of Solitude. The Superman & Lois version of Bizarro was first introduced in the show's second season. This version of the character was a hero in his world. However, over time, he became more focused on being a celebrity than being a hero. His use of Kryptonite to become stronger damaged his physical appearance to look like the classic version from the comic books.

The Bizarro and Batzarro two-pack will be available to pre-order from select retailers on December 8. Superman & Lois Season 2, which introduces Bizarro, is currently available to stream on Max in the U.S. A trailer for the Season 2 episode, "Bizarros in a Bizarro World"

can be watched below:

