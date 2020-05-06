Jon Bernthal, Lucas Hedges, Kaitlyn Dever Join B.J. Novak’s FX Anthology Series

FX has ordered a half-hour anthology series from The Office alum B.J. Novak that will feature an impressive cast of rising stars and Hollywood veterans. The untitled series will use current events to tell character-driven stories about the world we live in today.

Each episode will feature a different cast, and writer-director-EP Novak has already filmed the first two installments. The first episode stars Lucas Hedges, Kaitlyn Dever, O’Shea Jackson Jr., George Wallace and Ed Asner, while the second episode stars Jon Bernthal, Boyd Holbrook, Amy Landecker and Beau Bridges.

“Thrilled, excited, humbled — these are the words in every press release, and I can’t believe how much I actually mean them. This is my dream show, and FX is the dream place to make it. When I brought it to FX, I wondered if it went too far, and they told me, you can go further. I can’t wait to get started,” Novak said in a statement.

“We have been admirers of B.J. Novak for a long time. We loved his creative twist on the anthology format, and he delivered on two phenomenal episodes. We are looking forward to going into production on the rest of the season and supporting BJ’s ambitious vision for this project,” said Nick Grad, president of original programming at FX Entertainment.

Novak is in the midst of making his directorial debut with the Blumhouse thriller Vengeance. He also wrote the script and stars alongside Ashton Kutcher, Issa Rae and Holbrook. He is the latest actor from The Office to segue behind the camera following John Krasinski and Mindy Kaling, whose sitcom The Mindy Project gave Novak an opportunity to hone his craft as a writer and director.

This is a very interesting cast that Novak has assembled, which is a testament to his ambitious idea for this series. I’m eager to see what he’s been working on, especially since the tastemakers at FX have given it such a strong endorsement. For more on Vengeance, click here.