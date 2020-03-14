B.J. Novak’s Secret Blumhouse Thriller ‘Vengeance’ Halts Filming

It’s not just the biggest movies in Hollywood being shut down over concerns about the coronavirus. B.J. Novak’s secret Blumhouse thriller Vengeance has halted filming in the wake of the pandemic, with production in Albuquerque, New Mexico now shut down. The The Office alum wrote and was making his feature directorial debut on the film, in which he stars opposite Issa Rae, Ashton Kutcher, and Boyd Holbrook. Side note: One of Novak’s first jobs in Hollywood was working on Punk’d with Kutcher, so their relationship goes way back.

Jason Blum is producing the thriller via Blumhouse along with Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilteath of Divide/Conquer. THR reports that Vengeance was about two weeks into production when filming was halted, as crew members were informed of the decisions on Saturday.

Vengeance is far from the only production being shut down. Disney has halted production on ongoing and upcoming film projects, including the live-action The Little Mermaid and the Marvel movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Saturday Warner Bros. decided to push pause on filming of The Batman, which was due to move to location shooting in Liverpool.

While the halting of production is the right thing to do, it’s going to impact the lives of many in the film industry—not just the actors, directors, and producers but so many crew members who rely on these films and TV shows to make a living. There’s also the question of how this will affect the release calendar at large, as there’s no way of knowing just exactly how long this shutdown will last.

