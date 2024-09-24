Icelandic singer/songwriter Björk is no stranger to the screen, and most recently brought her acting chops to a witchy role in Robert Eggers' The Northman (2022). However, Björk actually had her witchiest cinematic moment to date in Nietzchka Keene's 1990 fantasy film The Juniper Tree. Loosely based on the eerie Brothers Grimm fairy tale of the same name, The Juniper Tree is a highly original film which brings dark fantasy elements to a slice-of-life Icelandic story. Björk's performance is the heart of this film, and amplifies Keene's nuanced portrayal of witchcraft.

What Is 'The Juniper Tree' About?

The Juniper Tree centers on two sisters in Iceland, Margit (Björk) and her sister Katla (Bryndis Petra Bragadóttir). The sisters are forced to leave their hometown and restart their lives after their mother is stoned and burned to death "because she saw." Like her mother, Margit is a seer who experiences prophetic, strange visions. She is also able to see her own mother's ghost. Meanwhile, Katla has a darker relationship to the craft. She bewitches a widower named Jóhann (Valdimar Örn Flygenring) with a series of spells so that he will never leave her. Soon enough, Katla and her sister have moved in with Jóhann and his son Jónas (Geirlaug Sunna Þormar). Jónas is still grieving his mother's death, and refuses to accept Katla as his new mother. He notices Katla practicing witchcraft when she thinks no one is around, and, believing she wants to hurt him, begins to view her as an evil stepmother. Katla becomes increasingly frustrated with Jónas' distrust until this family dynamic turns tragic. Katla gets into an argument with Jónas at a cliff's edge, and, believing wholeheartedly that his mother's ghost will save him, Jónas jumps off the cliff and falls to his death.

While Katla's dark turn takes up one half of the film's plot, Margit is going through an identity crisis about whether to embrace her powers. Sometimes, without planning, she finds herself falling into a vision, but she initially has very little access or control over these moments. Katla encourages Margit to explore her abilities, but Margit has trouble letting herself do so — she knows how powerful she could become if she gives into them. At one point, Margit says to Katla, "I don't want to see, even if I could," but she eventually does let herself see, and in doing so, finds truth and power.

Björk Is Perfectly Suited for Her Role in 'The Juniper Tree'

Björk’s vivid camera presence burns bright in The Juniper Tree. In the vision scenes, she captures Margit's youthful wonder. Her eyes grow bigger as she looks at things that the viewer cannot see, but her expressions are never afraid. Instead, she seems to be in awe. Margit's softspoken, gentle, and inquisitive nature is a foil to her sister's harsh, short temper and desire for control. The viewer roots for Margit from the start. Because the witches in the film incorporate nature into their craft, The Juniper Tree treats the stunning but brutal Icelandic landscape as a character in and of itself which is central to the characters' identities. Björk looks like a natural wandering through the windswept hills and rocky crags of her home turf.

To enhance her performance, Björk also lent her haunting vocals to The Juniper Tree. In one scene, Margit and Jónas sit in a field after Margit has just had an encounter with her mother's ghost. She rocks Jónas to sleep while singing an old folk song as the camera slowly zooms out in a daze-like way. This moment gives off an eerie feeling that the viewer, too, is being taken under Margit's spell. The soundtrack also features a dissonant cacophony of women's voices layered on top of each other which plays each time Margit has a vision. Björk has always stood out in the music industry for her bold creativity, making her an ideal choice for this otherworldly film about sisters who are considered outsiders by their community. Along with her aforementioned performance in The Northman and her lead role in Lars von Trier's stunning musical tragedy Dancer in the Dark, Björk's acting choices reflect her eccentric individuality.

'The Juniper Tree' Presents a Nuanced Take on Sisterhood and Feminine Power

Portrayals of witches have historically been complicated, and cinema is no different. Audiences can delight in the silly, campy side of witchcraft in Practical Magic and Hocus Pocus, or feel genuine terror in sinister fantasy films like Gretel and Hansel or The Witch, but it is rare to see a portrayal that neither glamorizes nor villainizes witches. The Juniper Tree presents a more balanced, realistic portrayal of magic as a source of power for women. Margit and Katla learned witchcraft from their mother, who passed her knowledge down to them. Keene brings this concept to life in a visual metaphor: every time Margit sees her mother's ghost, a dark tunnel opens in her chest, before the screen turns black. Each time Margit sees the tunnel, it represents her diving into the gift of sight that her mother gave her. In The Juniper Tree, magic is a way to freedom and autonomy.

As with the best sibling duos, the sisters prove that they will fight for each other when it matters, and their relationship is the heart of the story. In a dynamic which is reminiscent of Galinda and Elphaba, Margit's version of witchcraft is benevolent, while Katla's is borderline malevolent. Nevertheless, the sisters love each other, and they help each other to overcome the obstacles to their happiness. Despite her darker side, Katla shows her selflessness when she encourages Margit to explore her powers, knowing that Margit may find out the truth that she was partially responsible for Jónas' death.

Margit is equally supportive of her sister in the film's most gripping and unsettling scene. After Jónas dies, Katla stirs his finger into the stew she is making for dinner as part of a spell for protection. Margit finds the half-cooked finger in her bowl while she is eating. She takes it out, hides it, and maintains a poker face for the rest of dinner. While she now believes that her sister murdered Jónas, she is willing to keep this a secret to protect Katla from Jóhann's potential wrath. Later, after learning the truth about the accident through a vision, she tells Jóhann that Katla didn't mean to hurt Jónas and had good intentions. Jóhann chases after Katla, who escapes on horseback. Margit trusted her sister and knew that she would escape from Jóhann in the end. Even though these two sisters have imperfect paths, they use their powers to help each other escape social constraints and find their own strange happiness.

