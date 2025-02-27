American rapper Blac Chyna has revealed that she is still on speaking terms with a few members of the Kardashian clan. Back in 2022, Chyna lost her $108 million defamation case against the famous reality TV family. Since then, she and Rob Kardashian have been focused on co-parenting their daughter, Dream Kardashian. And while the former couple still have their differences, they share a much healthier dynamic than before.

During her appearance on the February 26, 2025, episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, Chyna shared that she’s in touch with Kim and Khloé Kardashian, along with momager Kris Jenner. According to Chyna, she usually runs into the Kar-Jenners at Dream’s school events. However, the rapper revealed that she hasn’t seen or spoken to Kourtney Kardashian Barker or Kylie Jenner. The Rob & Chyna star also opened up about her drinking addiction on the show and talked about being in denial of her struggle initially. According to Chyna: “I thought if you drink for two, three days straight, back to back, that’s not an alcoholic.” The former reality star explained that it took time for her to come to terms with the truth. However, she added that after getting sober, she doesn’t miss alcohol “at all” and is determined to stay on the right track.

