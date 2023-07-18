Angela Reneé White (the former reality star known as Blac Chyna) has taken steps to better herself, and everyone has applauded her for it. Everyone except her mother, Tokyo Toni. After attacking her daughter for making positive life changes the mother-daughter duo were able to make amends. Unfortunately, during a night babysitting her granddaughter, Dream, Tokyo Toni went on TikTok and began discussing things no grandmother should say around their very young grandchild. Given the supervillain level that Kris Jenner operates at, this sort of behavior could put Angela’s custody agreement at risk. Is the relationship with her messy mama worth potentially losing her child?

The Rise of Blac Chyna

Angela Reneé White rose to fame thanks to a single shout-out in a Drake song. She was working as a stripper at the King of Diamonds Club in Miami, initially to pay her tuition as a student at Johnson & Wales University. After realizing she could not continue stripping at night and attending class in the morning, Angela chose to continue her night job, as it was much more financially lucrative. It was at this time that she adopted her alter-ego and celebrity name, Blac Chyna. When she got a shot out in Drake’s song “Miss Me”, her popularity sky-rocketed at the club, and soon she became a known name in the Miami hip-hop scene.

Before long she was on the cover of several men’s magazines and began a relationship with Tyga. In her relationship with Tyga, she got pregnant with her first child, King Cairo. During the time of this relationship she also became friends with Her next relationship was with Rob Kardashian, which led to the birth of their daughter, Dream. It also led to a reality TV show of their own, Rob & Chyna. The series was not popular and only lasted one season. Their relationship also deteriorated, leading to a brutal custody battle for their daughter, Dream. The Kardashians quickly went from friends to adversaries, fighting hard to get custody of Dream to Rob. He made allegations that Blac Chyna was spending $600 a day on alcohol, leading to a clause in their custody agreement requiring sobriety for the both of them.

A Spark of Change in Blac Chyna and the Negative Response From Tokyo Toni

Last year Blac Chyna decided to make some major changes in her life. She decided to remove all the fillers in her body and face, as well as having her breast implants removed. She announced that she was retiring the name Blac Chyna to be her true self, saying that she wanted to dedicate her life to being a positive role model for her children. She shared a lot of her journey via social media, even filming the removal of the fillers in her face. She turned to religion, getting re-baptized and removing tattoos that she felt were “demonic.”

Angela was lauded by outlets and fans everywhere for her honesty and openness, but one person who was not being supportive of her transformation was her own mother, Tokyo Toni. When Angela rose to fame as Blac Chyna her mother hopped along for the ride. Tokyo Toni was a teen mom, having given birth to Angela at the age of sixteen. She began stripping in order to provide for her daughter and was the one to advise her to make the decision between school and stripping in Miami. She has publicly referred to Angela as a mistake, even going so far as to refer to her as a “statutory rape baby.” Her public attitude towards her daughter is mercurial, one day she is praising her, and the next she is saying things that are both violent and disturbing.

Though their relationship has been all over the place, nothing is more disturbing than her comments when Angela was going public with her new life changes. First, she claimed the whole thing was a PR stunt, saying “This bitch is faking.” Then a few days later after sharing on a live stream that Angela wouldn’t pay her rent, she said that she would, “Marvin Gaye” her daughter. Marvin Gaye was murdered on April 1, 1984, at the hands of his own father during an altercation in which Marvin was trying to protect his mother. To make such a reference in regard to your own child is beyond deplorable. Angela responded by saying that her mother was talking about Blac Chyna, not Angela.

Is Reconciliation With Tokyo Toni Worth It?

A month after Tokyo Toni said these things about her daughter in the live stream, Angela shared a video of them looking happy and hugging. She was clearly happy to be reunited with her mother, and who wouldn’t be? Especially after hearing them threaten to kill you on social media. Their reconciliation was a hopeful restart for them, but now Tokyo Toni’s actions are having a different effect on Angela’s life. According to Love B. Scott, Tokyo Toni posted a TikTok that has now been deleted. In it, she is seen babysitting her granddaughter, Dream. She is swearing at Alexa trying to get it to say or do something. What she wanted exactly was unclear, but at a certain point Alexa shared that she enjoys curling up in bed with a good book, Tokyo Toni added some extremely inappropriate words to finish out Alexa’s statement.

Kardashian fans were quick to decry Tokyo Toni’s behavior, with one comment saying, "This why Kris [Jenner] don’t want Dream around her.“ It’s a small comment, but it speaks volumes about a bigger issue. Given the difficult relationship between Angela and the Kardashians, a video like this could be used against Angela as an example of her being unfit to raise her child. While Angela had nothing to do with the video itself, Tokyo Toni’s behavior was extremely inappropriate. The Kardashians could easily say that Tokyo Toni’s presence in Dream’s life could negatively affect her. Which isn’t wrong; Tokyo Toni is a loose cannon. Her behavior is difficult to gauge, and there is never a guarantee as to how to respond to any given situation. Allowing her to be around her granddaughter could reflect badly on Angela.

It’s Okay To Cut Ties, As Difficult As It May Be

Angela has made such incredible changes in her life over the past year. It’s clear that she wants to be a positive role model for her children, but Tokyo Toni’s presence in her life could be a hindrance to that. Is the relationship with her mother really worth her children’s mental health safety? One can only imagine having to deal with all the vitriol her mother has spewed at her throughout the years — what happens when she turns that vitriol towards her grandchildren as they get older? Is maintaining their relationship worth the risk of her own children being hurt?

Tokyo Toni clearly has her own demons that need to be dealt with. She has hinted at trauma she could have faced in her teen years. If her negative claims about how Angela was conceived are true, she needs to get real help in the form of therapy. Mental health matters are slowly becoming de-stigmatized in the Black community. It is highly probable that if Tokyo Toni did decide to seek help, Angela would be there to support her, which would be the best and happiest outcome for everyone involved. Tokyo Toni is in clear need of healing. Her erratic and attention-seeking behaviors do fall in line with the effects shown in a study on the long-term psychiatric effects of childhood sexual abuse. If she did indeed go through this as a child, seeking help would be immensely beneficial to her life, and the lives of her loved ones.

On the flip side of this issue, Angela needs to consider if she should continue to allow her mother to be around her grandchildren unsupervised. It is okay to set boundaries in order to protect yourself and those you love the most, and it certainly seems like boundaries are needed in this situation. And if Tokyo Toni is unwilling to accept boundaries, it may be time to reconsider the relationship altogether. Cutting a parent, especially your mother, out of your life is an extremely difficult choice to make. But there are steps to follow to get through it, and as harsh as it sounds, it may be time for her to consider it.