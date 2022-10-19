Adrianna Tomaz, DC comics’ beloved superhero embodiment of the Egyptian goddess Isis, is getting a brand new portrayal, courtesy of actress Sarah Shahi, in the upcoming Dwayne Johnson-starring Black Adam. Ahead of the much-awaited film, here’s a look at Isis’ backstory, especially in terms of her superpowers, as well as the most significant events that have shaped the character, all in accordance with the original comic books’ lore.

A Goddess in the Making

Initially known as Adrea Thomas, prior to DC’s reintroduction of the character in the comic series 52, published in May 2006, Adrianna Tomaz, like most superheroes, was set up for an anguished backstory from the get-go. The Egyptian refugee is initially presented as a gift — alongside a hefty sum of gold— to Black Adam, Ruler of Kahndaq, by the tech-savvy organized crime syndicate, Intergang.

Lionhearted in her courage, she waits until Adam has slain her captors before letting her outspoken personality shine through. She confidently presents to him her steadfastly-held opinions on how he, a dictator, should get to altering his various tyrannical ways in order to most effectively govern his own homeland! Rather impressed and falling for her by the minute, Adam, who has never really seen the valiant woman for a slave, engages in an exchange of ideas with Adrianna. She manages to heavily influence his reign for — according to her then-views — the better. There is no trace of an ulterior motive at play in her intentions; she really does believe the anti-hero should see the world from a softer, more enhanced perspective, inspiring him, in many ways, to transform into a much better version of himself.

Image Via DC Comics

Amulet of Isis and the Jewel of Cleopatra

During her time spent with the Ruler of Kahndaq, Adrianna receives two precious pieces of jewelry from Black Adam — the first being the highly valued Amulet of Isis once belonging to the monarch Pharaoh Hatshepsut of the 18th Dynasty. Now in possession of the amulet, all she has to do is chant “I am Isis” (later changed to “Oh Mighty Isis”) before she sees vested upon herself the powers of the very deity she has called upon to emulate. Following her transformation into Isis, the Egyptian goddess of healing and magic, Adrianna comes to rely on the charm as the source of her superpowers.

Do Adrianna and Black Adam Get Married?

Back in her time, Queen Hatshepsut had used the amulet to bring peace to her kingdom; and now with supernatural abilities to back up her boldly empathetic personality, Adrianna, too, puts her newly-obtained mojo to good use. Not one to turn her back on the roots of her origin in the face of newfound prosperity, she teams up with Adam to rescue imprisoned children all across the Middle East. All the while remaining hopeful of being reunited with her only sibling, Amon, who remains kidnapped by the infamous Intergang. Later, Adrianna is offered yet another priceless piece of jewelry by Black Adam: a jewel originally gifted to Cleopatra by Julius Caesar. Through this, Black Adam makes clear his intention to marry her. She agrees and the two marry.

The Black Marvel Family

Adrianna, upon having successfully located her brother (who is now incapacitated, as a result of inhumane torture) with the help of a good-natured tip-off, finds herself unable to put her healing abilities to restore him back to full health. She relies on her husband for aid — an intervention that unintentionally causes Amon’s transformation into Osiris. The trio, from then on, come to collectively be known as the Black Marvel Family. Soon after, motivated by Osiris to help positively turn the public opinion about them, Adrianna convinces Adam to accompany the siblings on an honest mission to make public appearances and declare their positive intentions, an endeavor that ultimately proves fatal.

Image Via DC Comics

The End of Isis

Upon learning of Intergang’s successful assassination of Osiris, Isis seeks vengeance, but in an attempt to fight off their manifestation of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, she catches an infectious disease from Horseman Pestilence, perishing in her husband’s arms. Her last words are a rather bleak realization: she was in the wrong and never should she have tried to "change" Black Adam. Her dying wish is a bone-chilling command: Adam must avenge the two siblings’ death. One of the final illustrations in the 52 series depicts a helpless Adrianna stuck within the very jewelry she held so dear during her lifetime.

Black Adam Tries to Resurrect Adrianna - But He's Too Late

A new series of comics titled The Dark Age, running from October 2007 to March 2008, follow Adrianna’s ultimate resurrection after a distraught Black Adam tries and fails to bring her back from the dead by reassembling the scattered pieces of the Amulet of Isis with the complete skeleton of Adrianna. One year has passed since the event of her death, and ultimately, a rotten corpse is roused from the ground, spewing hate at the grieving husband. Unbeknownst to him, said corpse does not really belong to Adrianna, since the real superhero is being held captive, fully resurrected, yet spellbound — in the most literal sense of the word.

There is heavy implication that Adrianna is sexually assaulted by her captor, Faust, during this second period of captivity. Although she is soon rescued by Adam, there is an eerily noticeable change in her demeanor. Gone are her merciful personality and forgiving nature. As if to cement the notion, she unflinchingly castrates her abuser. Now reunited, she embarks on yet another journey with Adam to “cleanse” the earth of evil. But this time, in a different way. Very soon, it is confirmed through her merciless killings left and right that Isis has been corrupted. An attempt to cure her sees Black Adam freeing the wizard Shazam, who takes away the duo’s powers and turns the couple into statues.

Osiris to the Rescue.. Or Not

DC’s 2010 crossover collection, The Brightest Day, acts to expand the storyline of Adrianna’s gradual descent into corruption — this time, through the newly-resurrected Osiris. Adrianna’s sibling is specially brought back to free her from the labyrinth wherein she stands in her vegetative state. But, as in all things noble, there is a catch: her statue only shows signs of cracking upon violent murders committed in her name.

The objective is completed, but both Osiris and Adrianna are now corrupted, the latter specifically going on a killing spree (yet again!) by channeling her powers for the worst. In a heartbreaking moment, her first words to brother Osiris upon restoration speak not of a warm greeting, but a cold interrogation, “What have you done to me?” The matter of Adrianna’s villainy is ultimately subsided, following a difficult journey with a fluctuating-by-the-minute personality as she moves from tender and compassionate to stern and unfeeling in a matter of mere moments.

However, Osiris is not as fortunate, much to the worries of his sister, who has to take a bold step to banish his too-far-gone self from stepping foot into Kahndaq, a kingdom she now rules over. Dedicated to the point of being stubborn in her reign (much like in most of her views), she withdraws Kahndaq from the United Nations in an attempt to evade any outside interference in her administration.

What Are Adrianna's Powers and Weaknesses?

As Isis, Adrianna Tomaz channels a number of superpowers that have become synonymous with her character over the years. With the Amulet of Isis as the source of her abilities, she has superhuman strength, making her one of the most powerful female DC superheroes, alongside the likes of Wonder Woman. She also has superhuman durability, especially handy in letting bullets ricochet off her body. Superhuman speed allows her to travel long distances at lightning speed and Superhuman stamina provides her with that extra dose of much-needed adrenaline.

Additionally, Isis possesses healing qualities, and the potential to control various elements of nature, be it manipulating the weather to match her emotions, or making flora sprout out at will. She can generate tornadoes out of thin air, and make thunder echo across clear skies. Isis’ hydrokinesis allows her to whip up whirlpools and tsunamis out of still waters, while her telekinesis is the cause behind the easy formation of protective shields. Oh, and she is well-versed in her geology, having complete command over mineral resources such as granite, limestone, etc. as well as harboring the power to make dormant volcanoes burst open with hot flowing lava.

The great Isis has but one point of vulnerability, her resurrection sickness. This is where she is quite frequently plagued by irrationality and periodically loses control over her powers. It is believed that this phenomenon is the Universe’s way of exiling her, letting it be known far and wide: what’s dead should stay dead!

