DC's Black Adam star Aldis Hodge has shared an image from the ADR booth after doing voice work for Hawkman, promising fans a next-level superhero project is nearly complete. The Dwayne Johnson-led DCEU film is currently in post-production for an October release.

The superhero actor posted the behind-the-scenes image on his Instagram page, revealing that the production is hard at work putting on the finishing touches for the blockbuster flick. He then goes on to profess his love for comic books and the superhero movie genre while confidently claiming that Black Adam is "beyond incredible". Additionally, Hodge is not the only actor doing ADR as Sarah Shahi reveals in the comment section that her turn for "post" work is tomorrow. Here's what Hodge wrote beneath his post:

Just knocked out some “post” work for @blackadammovie, putting on the finishing touches. As an avid comic book lover who’s seen damn near every superhero movie, I can confidently that #BlackAdamMovie is beyond INCREDIBLE!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥 Y’all not ready 😏⚡️⚡️⚡️

Black Adam will mark the big-screen debut for the Justice Society of America, a superhero team that consists of Hodge as Hawkman, Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher. The introduction of DC's first superhero team to a worldwide audience is meant to kick off a new era of the DCEU according to the film's producer Hiram Garcia, potentially setting up spinoffs for the JSA crew after Black Adam hits theaters.

The supporting cast includes Shahi set as freedom fighter Adrianna Tomaz, while it’s theorized that James Cusati-Moyer will play her brother, Amon. Meanwhile, Aladdin’s Marwan Kenzari has also joined the film in an unknown role, assumed to be one of the villains. Behind the scenes, Jungle Cruise director Jaume Collet-Serra reunites with Johnson to helm the long-awaited superhero project.

Although his name circulated in the DC universe in the 2000s, it was just seven years ago when Johnson confirmed he intended to play Black Adam on the big screen. A lot has changed in the DCEU since then, and while it's disappointing that it took so long, the arrival of Black Adam is nigh. The cast and crew of the highly-anticipated film will be attending San Diego Comic-Con later this month, with speculation pointing towards another trailer arriving sooner rather than later.

Black Adam hits theaters on October 21, 2022. Check out Hodge's social media post and the trailer for Black Adam down below: