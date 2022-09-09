DC is back at it with Black Adam debuting this month starring Dwayne Johnson as its mythologically-inspired titular anti-hero. An origin story of epic proportions directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, all of the trailers introduce Johnson's Black Adam as a guilt-ridden superpowered force fighting his way through the world and following his own moral code. Unafraid of killing — a novel act as far as the traditional superhero archetype is concerned — from the newest trailer, it doesn't seem like much time passes before Black Adam ruffles the feathers of famed DC supergroup, the Justice Society of America.

The Justice Society is the original superpowered comic book crew. Led by the immortal Hawkman (played here by Aldis Hodge), the Justice Society convenes to bring Black Adam to, as their name suggests, justice. We joined in on a Q&A with Hodge, Quintessa Swindell who plays Cyclone, Sarah Shahi who plays Adrianna, and Mo Amer who plays Adrianna's brother Kareem for a deep dive into all things Black Adam.

How Does Black Adam's Hawkman Differ from Other Hawkmen of the Past?

Image via DC/Warner Bros.

Black Adam will not be Hawkman's first leap from comic book to screen. While we have not necessarily seen Hawkman in a movie, versions of the character have appeared on television shows like Smallville, Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash, and Arrow. Of where this film begins as far as Hawkman's and the Justice Society's origin stories on the big screen are concerned, Hodge said:

...if you're a fan, you're going to get what you want, you're going to get what you need. If you're not a fan, if you don't know anything about this, you're going to get everything you need to know to learn about what this is, right? And you're going to become a fan.

Hodge also added that he and his stunt team collaborated extensively on developing a novel and unique brand of fighting style language specifically designed for Hawkman. As an immortal hero who has lived so much life, Hodge wanted to make sure he and the team were drawing on a wide range of references so that Hawkman's fighting style reflected the character's history. Of Hawkman's relationship to Black Adam, Hodge told us:

...When it comes to Black Adam, like Adam does what he wants based on what he believes in, doesn't care as long as he gets his job done the way he he feels. There's an understanding of justice. But there's a different perspective on how to get that justice. So that's where Black Adam and Hawkman really clash is, I get you, I see where you're at. I understand what you're trying to do. I don't agree with how you doing. But because they are both very much feral warriors. There's an understanding. I don't know if there's exactly a kinship yet in the beginning, but there's a respect for I see you, you see me now what are we going to do about this? And that's where you get the fun. That's where you get the tussle.

For Swindell, Developing Cyclone's Physicality Was an Emotional Process

Image via Warner Bros.

In discussing developing Cyclone's physicality, Swindell explained how she and Collet-Serra collaborated on new inspirations for how a wind-harnessing superhero might move. She explained:

Jaume had approached me and said that he had an idea for this character in the way that she moves and wanted it to be almost dance like, and for me, that's very fun. Having gone to theater school and like, just physical movement, physical theater, and stuff like that, I started pulling from the elements of people that I had learned, like looking at Alvin Ailey, or looking at Martha Graham, Louie Fuller, Isidore Duncan, and all of those references of movement and how they have all of these really broad movements. And then integrating that into this character in a way that we haven't seen someone who harnesses wind...move. And so that, for me, the physical element was so important...when I was working out, I wanted to focus on creating muscle that was very functional to sustain the movements that I really wanted to make. So I was stretching a lot. And then really just becoming more open, which for me became like a really big personal journey as well.

Of her character's emotional arc over the course of the film, she shared:

I think when she's introduced to Black Adam, over the course of the film, there's kind of like this bubbling question that happens of like, are we on the right side? And is good and bad so black and white? Or is there kind of this gray area that you can function within? That isn't necessarily I guess indicative of how we see justice, you know. Are there other means that we can receive justice that works for this community in this group that's faced such hardship?

Adriana Is the Black Adam Wrangler

Image via Warner Bros.

Shahi explained more about her character Adriana, saying:

She's sort of the leader of this some sort of resistance movement you know, there's a big oppressive gang that's coming after the country and then I'm in charge of defeating them or getting the, you know, the troops together to defeat them. And Black Adam, I'm super well aware of the mythology you know, she's almost like an Indiana Jones meets Laura Croft kind of character...My character Adriana, she's very excited by the fact that he's there and...meets him with a lot of, you know, trepidation at the same time. But she, you know, she kind of becomes the Black Adam wrangler in a sense.

Who Is Mo Amer's Character Kareem?

Image via Warner Bros.

Kareem is Adriana's brother and will be the film's primary source of comic relief. Of his character, Amer said:

I absolutely love this character. I think he's just the sweetest, has the purest of intentions, doesn't want to get involved with anything. Doesn't want to be a part of anything. I love when I read the line of he just wants to watch Westerns and wants no part of anything. And then of course my sister, she just wants to meddle in all the shit and get us involved in trying to save, you know...and bring justice back to the country. And of course I follow because I do as I'm told, but he's pure, he's sweet...But he is a badass you know, I describe him as like a bear. You know, bears are cute and sweet from a distance, but you start messing with him, he will fuck you up. He will protect his young, will protect his family. And that's the best way I can describe him. But they [bears] look warm and cuddly. But don't poke him too much.

The Cast of Black Adam Loves Pierce Brosnan

Image via Warner Bros.

Sarah Shahi, especially, doubled back to make sure we fully covered the topic of Pierce Brosnan. Playing Dr. Fate in the movie, Brosnan's casting came as a surprise to the four cast members who were all signed onto the project before Brosnan's involvement was officially announced. Of Brosnan, Shahi explained:

Can we talk about Pierce? Because he's like, my favorite person. First of all, he is legendary. Pierce Brosnan is everything you want him to be and more and would show up to set and be like, "Sarah. Love. Love, pass the salt."...He threw a big...What holiday was it? For Labor Day? I don't know. Fourth of July? I don't know, one of those summer holidays. I had my kids with us when we were filming. And he was so allowing of these three, little like assholes that came up to him. And my twins were putting their hands all throughout his hair, or like farting on him, like doing things. And Pierce loved it. Like was just wonderful. I mean, I'm telling you I can't say enough good things about that man. He's incredible.

Amer added:

The first scene that he started off with the movie. What happened to be in a scene together? I was so excited. I forgot to look at my sides...The excitement he creates on set and then like you learn so much from just as an artist, and as a human being, which is so rare.

Hodge said of Brosnan:

He really is just, I mean, salt of the earth, really the best, best. And the thing is, he was excited about this too, equally excited. The thing I remember most candidly, is a conversation we had when we got on the ship. You all saw a ship in the trailer, it's there. But we got on the ship. And you know, he's just looking at it every day. I'm looking at this brother. And he's just, "oh, look at this cool. This is cool." And I'm like, bro, you are 007. I was talking to him about how to maintain the joy because I'm like, you've been through so much, and you're still excited? Like, how do you do that? Because I want to be able to maintain that and not get jaded through the process. So we had a great conversation about wonderment, being able to keep your joy, and maintaining just your sense. Exactly. And he's just that gracious kind of brother.

Dwayne Johnson Is Incredibly Supportive

Image via Warner Bros.

Brosnan wasn't the only absent cast member the foursome discussed. They also gushed over Dwayne Johnson's generosity and determination. Each expressing profound respect for how busy the man is, they were all in agreement over the fact that Johnson always went to the extra effort to find ways to make his castmates shine. Shahi recalled her shock when she found out that Johnson had gone to the extra effort of recording the intro for Amer's Netflix comedy special:

...I've worked with, you know, people of that sort, and they don't, they're not that gracious with themselves, you know, and he is somebody who is incredibly gracious of himself, of his life to other people. And it's new, you know, for me to experience and I was like, "that was really, really sweet of you to do that. And, you know, why did you do that? Just curious." And he was like, "you know, Sarah," he was like, "I like Mo," and he was like, "I want to like people, I want to see people win." And it's so true. And I feel like every single one of us was on the receiving end of that. And, you know, yeah, as a co star, as a producer, all of that stuff. He was very supportive.

And Noah Centineo Was the On-Set Puppy Dog

Image via Warner Brothers

Of their loveable castmate, Noah Centineo who plays Atom Smasher in the upcoming film, Shahi shared:

I mean, you know, he's like a puppy. Yeah, I remember the first time I met Noah, too. It was in between, you know, the trailers. And he was just bouncing around, just bouncing around, bouncing around. And he just reminds me of like, a labrador puppy. Or something. Like his energy is just so playful and so up and, and you know, and he's funny, and he's good. And he reads a lot which I was surprised. I was like, "You read?"

And he doesn't just read. Swindell made a point to clarify that he reads books like Infinite Jest.

How Is Amanda Waller Connected to the Justice Society?

While the tight-lipped cast couldn't say much about how Viola Davis' Amanda Waller exactly plays into the plot of Black Adam, much like the film's newest trailer, they did acknowledge her presence. Hodge specifically noted:

All I can say is that I may have exchanged a few words with her. You know what I'm saying? And that's all I can say. But I will say personally it was awesome, awesome, awesome to be able to share the screen space with Miss Legendary Viola Davis.

How Does Black Adam Fit into the Larger DCEU?

Again, the cast played their cards close to the vest on this one, but Quintessa Swindell was able to gracefully articulate a hint toward how things all might fit together. She shared:

...when you watch the movie, you can imagine all of it coexisting together. Even considering that it's like the first one, or like for us, but you can see that the world of DC like gets a little bit broader. And then there's space for more to come. Which I think is the most incredible part about the film.

Most Importantly, Black Adam Will Be Funny

While the trailers suggest a very dark, serious premise, the cast promises that Black Adam is full of comedic moments. Director Collet-Serra put a great deal of effort into balancing heavier moments steeped in moral drama with lighter, funnier breaks for levity. Of the process, Shahi shared:

...he [Collet-Serra] brought to light things that weren't on the page, things that I didn't see probably, you know, and they're funny or they're this like, I'm just really excited for you guys to be able to experience it even just as a comedy. Like yes, it's, it's dark too but...it's very adult in that sense that it really can offer the comedy and the drama at the same time equally.

Hodge agreed, adding that the movie is, "dark but not depressing." It's funny, but not in a kids' movie kind of way.

Black Adam hits theaters October 21, 2022.