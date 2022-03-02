The recent DC Films trailer featured some exciting new footage from Dwayne Johnson's upcoming Black Adam film, and we are beyond excited to see what the movie brings. The Rock spent over a decade campaigning to play Black Adam on the big screen, and after all those years it's finally happening. But who is Black Adam? And who are the members of the Justice Society of America (JSA) who appeared alongside him?

It's no secret that this is Black Adam's first appearance in live-action media (barring a brief reference in Shazam!), but the JSA has shown up a few times throughout the years, be it on Smallville, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, and the current Stargirl series. But regardless of their live-action appearances (or lack thereof), Black Adam, Doctor Fate, Hawkman, Cyclone, and Adam Smasher all have vast comic book histories that will no doubt contribute to their upcoming roles in Black Adam.

Black Adam: A Tortured Anti-Hero

Black Adam first appeared as Teth-Adam, an ancient Egyptian man who was chosen by the Wizard Shazam to become the "Mighty Adam." Eventually, Adam believed that he was the rightful heir of Egypt and killed the Pharaoh, only to be cursed by the Wizard for his betrayal. This eventually resulted in conflict between Black Adam and Billy Batson (known as Captain Marvel until the past decade). After the mythic Crisis on Infinite Earths, Black Adam's origins were rewritten to exclude Egypt entirely, trading it in for the fictional Northern African nation of Kahndaq. This update also included the death of his children at the hands of a supervillain, resulting in him taking over Kahndaq. After being stripped of his powers by the Wizard, Black Adam was eventually revived by his reincarnated ancestor Theo Adam, the man who killed Billy Batson's parents.

As it turns out, Theo Adam and Black Adam couldn't co-exist together, and eventually, Black Adam strayed away from Theo's evil influence over his life. Not long after, Black Adam worked with the Justice Society of America against the Injustice Society, Johnny Sorrow, the Sin-Eater, and others before being inducted into the team's ranks during Geoff Johns and David S. Goyer's epic JSA run. Even after he joined the JSA, Captain Marvel didn't believe Adam had changed, and eventually, he was proven right. Black Adam quickly became more unhinged and took over Kahndaq once again, killing any supervillain who caused anyone harm. In his time as ruler of Kahndaq, he married the Egyptian goddess Isis, and the two ruled over the nation together. Along with Isis' brother Osiris, they become the Black Marvel Family. Sadly, his new family doesn't last long, and after Isis and Osiris' deaths at the hands of Intergang, Black Adam declared World War III.

After WWIII, Black Adam lost his powers and spent the rest of his time in the Post-Crisis continuity struggling to regain his powers. Once he regains them and eventually resurrects his wife, Adam and Isis are petrified in stone by the Wizard Shazam for their misuse of power. Black Adam doesn't appear again until the New 52 continuity reboot, which (once again) changes his origin. Most recently, after a few battles with Billy Batson's Shazam (the man formerly known as Captain Marvel), Black Adam joined the Justice League as a somewhat reformed anti-hero. Time will tell if these heroic changes will stick, or if he'll end up going back to his violent ways.

Hawkman: A Hero Throughout Time

Hawkman's (Aldis Hodge) history is a lot more convoluted than Black Adam's and has been rebooted and retold more times than we could count. However, a few aspects of Hawkman's story have always remained true across time... Born thousands of years ago as the Egyptian Prince Khufu, Hawkman teamed up with Teth-Adam and the mystic Nabu to find a crashed Thanagarian spaceship that contained Nth metal, the source of Hawkman's power. Years later, Prince Khufu and his bride Chay-Ara were brutally murdered by the villainous priest Hath-Set and cursed to be reborn again and again. Over the centuries, Khufu would be reincarnated as the 5th century Silent Knight, Captain John Smith of Virginia, an Old West gunfighter, a Pinkerton detective, and eventually as Carter Hall aka Hawkman, the most famous of all Khufu's incarnations. In recent books, it's been revealed that Khufu has also lived lives on other planets, including as the Thanagarian cop Katar Hol and the Kryptonian historian Catar-Ol.

In the 1940s, Carter Hall and his bride, Shiera (sometimes spelled Shayera), became Hawkman and Hawkgirl (later Hawkwoman), crime fighters who would help found the Justice Society of America and would eventually become prominent members of the Justice League of America as well. Over the years, Carter generally served as the chairman of the JSA, though he would occasionally step aside to give others the chance to lead. As time went on, the Hawks would serve during the original Crisis on Infinite Earths, which changed the universe forever. Afterward, their origins would change a few times (though the basics always remained the same), and eventually, they'd die in battle during Blackest Night, only to be resurrected again almost immediately. Hawkman might have the most confusing character histories in all of comics, but that's mostly because there are too many incarnations to talk about. Way more than we have time for here.

Most recently, Carter and the Shayera Hol incarnation of Hawkgirl are revealed to actually come from Ktar and Shrra, two alien beings who were locked in an eternal resurrection with one another. After defeating the Deathbringers (the alien group to which Hawkman originally belonged), and their leader, the Lord Beyond the Void, Carter and Shayera are given the chance to live their favorite life once again, but this time as mortals with long extended life. Choosing to return to their time with the original JSA, the Hawks live a long life, well into the 40th century by the end of the recent Hawkman series.

Doctor Fate: The Master of Magic

While there have been many versions of Doctor Fate over the years, the original (and most famous), Kent Nelson, is the version soon to appear in Black Adam, played by Pierce Brosnan. In his origin story, a young Nelson accompanied his archeologist father on a Mesopotamian expedition. While investigating the tomb of Nabu, Nelson accidentally awakes the magical deity, resulting in the death of his father. But Nabu takes pity on Nelson and spends the next few decades training him to become Doctor Fate, giving him his magical helmet, amulet, and cloak to fight supernatural crime back in the United States. It's upon returning to his homeland (but not before meeting his wife, Inza) that Nelson helps found the Justice Society. As Nelson fights crime as Doctor Fate, he struggles with his superhero alter-ego, especially since Nabu tends to take over his body through his mystical helmet.

After the Crisis on Infinite Earths, Nelson co-founded what would later become the Justice League International. But even while working with the League, he still remained faithfully committed to the JSA. During this time, Nabu would constantly manipulate Nelson's life, culminating in Nelson and his wife, Inza, merging to become the new Doctor Fate, this time with them in control instead of Nabu. This would be challenged during the Zero Hour event after the villain Extant stripped the Justice Society of their magical protections, including the Helmet of Fate itself. As the Nelsons struggled to restore their magic powers, their life force is drained by demons, resulting in their deaths. Though, in true Doctor Fate fashion, they remained alive as spirits, occasionally helping the JSA when need be. Of course, new Doctor Fates would rise and fall over the years, including the original Hawkman's son Hector Hall and two of Nelson's grandnephews, but none as important as the original.

In the recent DC Rebirth soft-reboot, Kent Nelson has returned to the mantle of Doctor Fate, though he isn't alone. Beside him is one of his grandnephews, Khalid Nassour, with whom he shares the mantle of Doctor Fate (each with their own stylish helmet). While Nelson might still battle with his inner Nabu, his return to the helmet comes just in time for his coming appearance on the big screen.

Atom Smasher: Black Adam's Closest Friend

The godson of the original JSA member Al Pratt aka the Atom, Albert Rothstein (Noah Centineo) gained his meta human abilities of super-strength and growth from his grandfather, the JSA's enemy, Cyclotron. Deciding to follow in his godfather's footsteps rather than his own kin, Albert became Nuklon, a member of the original Infinity, Inc., a superhero group made up of the children, heirs and apprentices of the original JSA. Nuklon sported a red and black outfit with a pretty bad mohawk that he kept well into his tenure in the Justice League reserves.

Eventually, various members of Infinity, Inc. would be rolled into the reformed Justice Society of America, which sought to take the younger generation under their wing. Albert, now going by Atom Smasher, was a prime candidate for the reformed JSA and was ecstatic at the opportunity to live up to the Atom's legacy. Although Atom Smasher constantly strove to impress his superhero idols, he almost gave it all up by killing the terrorist Kobra after the supervillain killed his mother. Thankfully, he was talked down, but later Albert would go back in time to replace his mother with the supervillain Extant, who then died in her place. While he finally saved his mother, it was at a terrible cost.

Once Black Adam joined the team, Albert was initially reluctant to trust the former supervillain, but after some heart-to-hearts involving Atom Smasher's own moral dilemmas, they came to develop a bond of brotherhood. This bond remained strong, to the point that Albert would leave the JSA with Black Adam, murder the Khandaq president, and constantly save Adam from death and persecution. Eventually, Albert's conscience got the best of him, and he confessed to his crimes, choosing to fight against Adam alongside the JSA. After some time, Albert reclaimed his role as Al Pratt's legacy in the JSA and convinces the heroes to let him rejoin the team. Albert was last seen as Atom Smasher at the end of Doomsday Clock, after the JSA had been restored to the DC timeline.

Cyclone: A JSA All-Star in the Making

The granddaughter of Ma Hunkel, the original Red Tornado, Maxine Hunkel aka Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell) inherited her grandmother's whirlwind abilities and joined the JSA in the mid-2000s. With the powers of flight, wind manipulation, and the ability to control sound waves all at her disposal, Cyclone joined the JSA after the team decided to expand their ranks to mentor the next generation of superheroes. A constant fangirl with an extreme motormouth, Cyclone's excitement (both at joining the JSA and meeting her personal hero Stargirl) was no doubt a bit off-putting at first, but once she learned to control her emotions, she proved herself to be an invaluable asset to the team.

Cyclone had had the privilege of fighting alongside the Justice League during the Lightning Saga, battled against Darkseid's forces during the Final Crisis, and became a founding member of the JSA All-Stars team after the JSA split in two. After being wiped from the mainstream continuity by Watchmen character Doctor Manhattan, Cyclone (and her fellow JSA teammates) rejoined the DC Universe in Geoff Johns and Gary Frank's Doomsday Clock. There was also a version of Cyclone (known as Red Tornado II) who showed up in the Alex Ross epic Kingdom Come to fight alongside an older Superman, but that was before she was a part of the main DCU and isn't really canon.

