There are just days until audiences can finally see Dwayne Johnson take center stage as DC Comic's ultimate anti-hero Black Adam. The film tells the story of vengeful Teth-Adam, who returns to the world after being locked away for 5,000 years following his failure to use his superpowers as a force for good. Fueled by a desire to pull the universe into line through his ruthless form of justice, Teth-Adam goes head-to-head with Earth's modern (and much less callous) heroes The Justice Society Of America.

Ahead of the globally-awaited release, Johnson and Noah Centineo (who plays the JSA's Atom Smasher) teamed up to deliver their tips for becoming the ultimate super (anti) hero, in a video shared on Instagram. Their first tip is essential: have a catchphrase. "All right ladies and gentlemen, if you're going to be a superhero you're gonna have to have a catchphrase," Centineo declares. "Something really cool, something that when you say it people understand what you mean and you really drive the point home, like 'what goes around comes around.'" The Atom Smasher actor then proceeds to do a shadow right-hook, which is given the thumbs up from former wrestling champion Johnson. Johnson takes the opportunity to deliver Teth-Adam's signature line, "tell him the man in black sent you," in his distinctive superhero raspy tone.

The pair declare that their second must-have for any hero is to have a disguise. Johnson hammers home the point as he 'hides' behind a not-so-secretive straw cowboy hat. Their third recommendation — which superheroes around the world will agree is essential — is to have an action figure. "A superhero, to be a real superhero, you're going to have to make sure that you have an action figure made after your superhero, much like these guys," Centineo says. The pair then proudly display their signature action-hero toys, both of which boast their character's respective super suits and - in Johnson's case - a light-up super suit. Number four, viewers are informed, is nailing a superhero landing and "intimidating look of the antihero," according to Johnson.

The superhero duo's fifth and final tip is to get your philosophy in check. "So I feel like to be a superhero, you really need to be rooted in your philosophy, your why, why are you doing the things that you're doing?" Centineo explains. Speaking about how this translates to notoriously ruthless Teth Adam, Johnson says: "I think with Black Adam, he has his own form of justice and if you wrong him or his loved ones, there's no bringing the bad guys to justice...you're gonna die."

"Atom Smasher thinks one thing going into the Kahndaq and then he meets Black Adam and his idea of what is right and what is wrong, what is good and what is bad, is completely radically changed," Centineo adds. "But he's gonna have to figure that out if he wants to be a strong superhero."

The video is the latest in a reel of exciting promotions for the superhero epic. Johnson has made big promises about shaking up the course of the DCEU with the film and early reviews for the film proclaim that it does not disappoint.

You can catch Black Adam in theaters on October 21. You can watch Johnson and Centineo's tips below: