While every movie fan in the world cannot stop talking about Spider-Man and everything Marvel, DC Comics and Warner Brothers look to stand toe-to-toe with their rival this year with their own equally impressive film slate. In preparation for Super Bowl Sunday, WB has released a new one-minute sizzle reel showing off dazzling new footage for their four 2022 DC films: The Batman, Black Adam, The Flash, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom are all present for their big hero close-up.

The trailer starts off with familiar footage of Batman and Catwoman from The Batman before moving onto a new short scene of Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam. Included in this Black Adam tease is an epic shot of a cloaked Adam staring down a couple of helicopters, and we get a new line of dialogue from the famous anti-hero: “My son dreamt of a better world, that’s why he saved me,” in an exchange with Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman. The footage then cuts to The Flash as we hear the same voiceover from Michael Keaton’s Batman talking about the timeline that we previously got in last year's DC FanDome trailer.

The reel then moves into our first real look at Aquaman 2 where we see Jason Momoa’s King of Atlantis epically walk up in his new black stealth suit that we saw in one of the first released images for this highly anticipated sequel. Then the footage moves into its final montage where we get even more new footage for all the films. We get new looks at Noah Centineo’s Atom Smasher talking to Quintessa Swindell’s Cyclone with the latter appropriately saying, “I just got goosebumps,” Ezra Miller’s new comic-accurate Flash suit that comes complete with yellow retractable eye visors to protect his line of sight before he speeds off, another epic look at Black Adam in his costume, and our first real look at Hodges in his golden Hawkman armor with his signature wings in all their glory.

Narrating the final part of the trailer is Pierce Brosnan’s Doctor Fate, who says,“ Come with us. It’s a glorious world out there waiting for you.” It is revealed that Fate is talking to Black Adam, but this is absolutely one of those trailer lines meant to get everyone hyped up for these films, and it more than works.

Also, in that same montage, we get other first looks at Doctor Fate in his classic helmeted yellow/blue color scheme, Cyclone’s costume, and a gigantic Atom Smasher rampaging through a city. The trailer declares that “The World Needs Heroes” and it looks like the DC movie universe is going to deliver on that promise. Warner Bros. has a unique line-up of films this year, with audiences being introduced to franchise newcomers like Black Adam and the Justice Society of America for the very first time.

DC’s 2022 film slate all starts with The Batman on March 4, then Black Adam on July 29 before speeding over to The Flash on November 4, and then finishing the swim with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom on December 16. There is a lot of comic book goodness to unpack from this new sizzle reel, and you can watch the full super-powered spot down below.

