The most anticipated movie of 2022 has finally hit the big screen in cinemas, and fans of the DC Universe are already vouching for its phantasmagorical, albeit dark, goodness. Black Adam, the movie about the antihero of the same name (Dwayne Johnson), revolves around a vindictive man who destroys several ancient civilizations after the death of his god-blessed son. The unleashing of the Seven Deadly Sins is what leads to Black Adam’s (real name Teth-Adam) imprisonment. After the wizard siblings, who set out to stop Black Adam from destroying the world, die, Shazam curses Teth-Adam with the name Black Adam and seals him deep within the belly of the earth. The movie revolves around the modern-day events of the Black Marvel Family, which are somewhat different from those featured in the DC comic books. Originally, Black Adam is supposed to have hailed from Egypt. However, Kahndaq, the place where Black Adam loved and lost everything he held dear, is still very much central to the plot of the film. So where exactly is Kahndaq located in the DC Comic Universe?

Where Does Black Adam Come From?

Kahndaq, Black Adam’s home country, is located in the Middle East. With Shiruta as its capital city, the place shares a lot of similarities with Egypt. It is believed to be found along the Sinai Peninsula, landlocked and sharing a mountain range with the neighboring country, Bialya. Over 3,600 years ago, Kahndaq was the birthplace of the antihero. Prior to the release of Black Adam, the common presumption was that Black Adam was bestowed with the almighty powers of the gods. In reality, however, it was Hurut (Jalon Christian) – the noble and highly accomplished son of the DC antihero – who had been granted the powers of the gods by the Council of Wizards living in the Rock of Eternity.

Hurut was essentially a good person and fought the evil king Akh-Ton for years until he launched an attack on his family, killing his mother on the spot and delivering a fatal wound to his father, Teth-Adam. In a bid to save his father, Hurut gives the powers he received from the council of wizards to his father, and dies immediately afterward. The deaths of his beloved wife and son prompts Teth-Adam to unleash the Seven Deadly Sins, which in turn forced the wizard Shazam to curse Teth-Adam. Though Black Adam ended up murdering a number of people in a fit of rage and vengeance, he was merely trying to protect Kahndaq, his birthplace. Down the line, Kahndaq was taken over by Asim Muhunnad, who was eventually subdued by Black Adam and members of the former Justice Society of America and exterminated by Atom Smasher. Black Adam then became the rightful claimant of Kahndaq, though it was destroyed shortly thereafter during the Day of Vengeance by the Spectre.

Under Black Adam’s Rule

When Black Adam becomes the guardian of Kahndaq after the Infinite Crisis, the place becomes a predominant setting for the events surrounding the Black Marvel Family. Though only human, Black Adam is worshipped like a deity by the people of Kahndaq, even though the antihero isn’t exactly very lenient with his people. He imposes strict draconian laws, including public executions that he carries out himself every Wednesday. Perhaps the reason why he is not loathed by his people is because Isis, his bride, and Orisis, his brother-in-law, encourage Black Adam to turn the place into a piece of heaven. Unfortunately, both Isis and Orisis do not live long enough to execute their plans for Kahndaq as they are killed by the Four Horsemen of Apokolips. Created by Chang Tzu's Science Squad, the Four Horsemen of Apokolips were biogenetically fashioned beings that, eight months after the Infinite Crisis, charged toward the sovereign nation of Kahndaq. After killing Isis and Orisis, they engaged in a fight with Black Adam, who destroyed three of the horsemen right then and there. He follows the last remaining horseman to the nation of Bialya, where it meets its doom at the hands of Black Adam.

Culture and Language

The birthplace of Black Adam draws inspiration from Arabian folklore and tradition. The enchanting land is home to a number of sprawling mosque-like structures, most bearing a tomb-like shape on the top. Since the place is based on Arabian culture, one of the most common languages spoken by the people of Kahndaq is Arabic – which is known to be the most beautiful, lyrical, and diverse language in the world. In more ways than one, Kahndaq also draws inspiration from Egyptian culture, and since Black Adam is originally supposed to be from Ancient Egypt, this adds a lot of authenticity to the story.

Does the Location of Kahndaq Stay the Same in the DC Universe?

For the most part, yes. The location of the Sinai Peninsula has been more or less consistent in the DC Universe. Its size and shape, however, keep changing. At times, it is portrayed as landlocked but sometimes takes up the Southern part as well, which is pretty comparable to the South Sinai Governorate. Bialya, its neighboring country, is sometimes nearby and even shares a mountainous range with Kahndaq. Kahndaq was one of the countries that lead the Freedom of Power Treaty.

