Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Adam.Black Adam is finally in theaters to tell the story of Dwayne Johnson’s brutal antihero, the Champion of Kahndaq. And while the movie focuses on Teth-Adam’s origin story, it also introduces four new superheroes to the DC Extended Universe: Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, and Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher. However, there are also some familiar faces coming back from previous DCEU projects, as well as fun cameos that honor beloved actors. So, now that Black Adam is flying into theaters, it’s time to discuss all the movie’s cameos.

RELATED: ‘Black Adam’ Review: Dwayne Johnson’s Murderous Antihero Is a Welcome Addition to the DCEU

Viola Davis as Amanda Waller

The first character returning to Black Adam is Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller. Waller has been part of the DCEU for a long while now, showing up in David Ayer’s Suicide Squad and both James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker. At the end of Peacemaker, Waller’s Task Force X was exposed to the public, and we thought her career would suffer for it. However, if Black Adam takes place after Peacemaker, it looks like Waller came out on top as she deals directly with the Society of Justice. Waller is set to come back in her own solo series following the events of Peacemaker, so we’ll know more about the character’s DCEU status sooner rather than later.

Henry Winkler as the original Atom Smasher

In Black Adam, Centineo’s Albert Rothstein is not the first person to wear the Atom Smasher uniform. That title belongs to his uncle Al Pratt. While Al Pratt is retired in the movie, we do get a peek at him when he calls his nephew to make sure he doesn’t ruin his old super suit. And to our surprise, Hollywood legend Henry Wrinkler plays Al Pratt. Wrinkler became famous for playing Fonzie in ABC’s Happy Days, one of the most popular sitcoms of the 70s. Currently, he’s also part of the main cast of the phenomenal dark humor series Barry.

Djimon Hounsou as the Wizard Shazam

Image Via Warner Bros.

In 2019’s Shazam!, Djimon Hounsou took up the role of the Wizard Shazam, the last survivor of the Council of the Wizards, who’s searching for a new Champion to bestow the powers of the gods upon. Black Adam explains why the Wizard Shazam is a single survivor: because the whole Council is killed by Teth-Adam once they try to subdue the antihero. Hounsou only shows up in a couple of quick scenes to give some context to Black Adam's story, but it’s still delightful to see him picking up the staff once more.

Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt

Image via HBO Max

Waller is not the only Task Force X personnel to show up in Black Adam, as Jennifer Holland also returns as Agent Emilia Harcourt. The agent was part of the coup that knocked down Waller and helped the task force in Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, which led her to be punished by Waller and forced to babysit John Cena in Peacemaker. In Black Adam, Harcourt is leading the black site prison where they lock up Teth-Adam, so if this movie is a sequel to Peacemaker, it looks like Waller has forgiven the agent and given her a promotion.

Henry Cavill as Superman

The most shocking cameo of Black Adam comes in the mid-credits scene when Waller sends Henry Cavill’s Superman to have a friendly chat with Teth-Adam. For years we thought Cavill had hung the cape for good, so it’s amazing we get to see him back in one of his most iconic roles. The mid-credits scene also teases a future duel between Superman and Black Adam, an exciting promise that we all hope will be paid off sooner than later. And with a sequel to Man of Steel reportedly in production, it looks like Cavill came back for much more than a cameo.

Black Adam is out now in theaters.

Check out more stories on 'Black Adam':