Much like Dwayne Johnson the human man, the cast of Dwayne Johnson superhero vehicle Black Adam continues to grow at an alarming rate and we are powerless to stop it. The latest: THR reports Quintessa Swindell, the star of Netflix drama Trinkets who made their debut on HBO's Euphoria, will co-star alongside Johnson as DC Comics character Cyclone.

The granddaughter of DC's Red Tornado, Cyclone—real name Maxine Hunkell—is an eventual member of the Justice Society of America, the superpowered crew that Black Adam will reportedly introduce to the big screen. Other team members already onboard are Aldis Hodge (The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I've Loved Before) as Atom Smasher, and Sarah Shahi (The Rookie) in a still-unannounced role. Here's what producer Hiram Garcia told us back in September about bringing the JSA to life:

“We are so excited to introduce the Justice Society, especially Hawkman who’s such a beloved character and one of those heroes who’s always meant so much to the DC universe. Having them play in the same sandbox as Black Adam is going to be fantastic, and for the already established fans of these characters I think they are going to be really excited to see what elements from classic story lines we take inspiration from as we bring these characters together. When you take a powerhouse like Black Adam and inject him into this DC cinematic universe you want to make sure you are putting characters around him that can really up the stakes. As DJ likes to say the hierarchy of power in the DC universe really is going to change so Hawkman, Dr. Fate, Atom Smasher and Cyclone will have their hands full no matter how we choose to have them interact with Black Adam.”

Black Adam is set to hit theaters on December 22, 2021. For more on the film, here is the first concept art revealing Johnson in costume.

