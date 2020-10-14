‘Black Adam’ Adds Sarah Shahi to the Dwayne Johnson DC Superhero Movie

Black Adam continues to expand its cast. Dwayne Johnson’s first superhero movie has him playing the titular anti-hero, who will eventually cross paths with his comic book arch-enemy Shazam! Plot details for this standalone Black Adam remain unknown, but Johnson is reteaming with his Jungle Cruise director Jaume Collet-Serra.

Deadline reports that Sarah Shahi (City on a Hill) is set to join the film. She will play “a university professor and freedom fighter leading the resistance in Kahndaq.” How that factors into Black Adam’s story remains unknown, but given that she’s the first female role cast and that we’re still in the early stages of casting being announced, it’s a safe assumption to say she’s playing the female lead. It also sounds like she’s playing a firmly human character since DC has made no bones about hiding that Noah Centineo is playing Atom Smasher and Aldis Hodge is on board as Hawkman. It’s worth noting that Black Adam is also at work on constructing the Justice Society of America (JSA), so it should be interesting to see how Shahi’s character factors into that, if at all.

Black Adam has been in development for a while, and the film is still a ways off. Originally slated for December 2021, Warner Bros’ current release date shuffling knocked the movie off its schedule even though it’s still happening. Chances are that it’s now looking at a 2022 release, but I wouldn’t be surprised if they get cameras rolling on the film in early 2021. Johnson obviously has a busy schedule, but he’s passionate about this project, and Black Adam could be a big part of the DC Universe’s plans going forward, especially since Shazam! performed admirably for the studio.

Speaking of Shazam!, that film’s sequel, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, is currently slated for June 2023.