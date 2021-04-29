Considering Latukefu stars on 'Young Rock,' it seems likely he will play a younger version of Johnson's character.

According to Deadline, Black Adam has added Young Rock's Uli Latukefu in an undisclosed role, reuniting with Dwayne Johnson after portraying the global star during his football era on the NBC series. Despite the lack of information, fans can probably guess what the mystery role entails.

Latukefu joins the jam-packed cast as the latest DC superhero film undergoes principal photography in Atlanta, Georgia as we speak. The long-gestating project is finally coming to fruition, but much of its plot remains under wraps while the production continues to expand its ensemble crew. It’s highly possible Latukefu is playing a younger version of Johnson’s Teth-Adam. Regardless, Black Adam is shaping up to be one of the biggest films from Johnson yet.

In addition to introducing audiences to the anti-hero, Black Adam will include DC’s first superhero team in the Justice Society of America. The film’s depiction of the JSA will consist of Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher. Sarah Shahi is set as freedom fighter Adrianna Tomaz, while it’s theorized that James Cusati-Moyer will play her brother, Amon. Meanwhile, Aladdin’s Marwan Kenzari has also joined the film in an unknown role. Jungle Cruise director Jaume Collet-Serra reunites with Johnson to helm the long-awaited superhero project.

Besides his TV presence, audiences will see the actor on the big-screen first in Taika Waititi’s Next Goal Wins alongside Michael Fassbender, then in Black Site opposite Michelle Monaghan and Jason Clarke. The rising star enters the superhero realm for the first time with Black Adam.

Black Adam is currently set for a July 29, 2022 release.

