During the Black Adam presentation of 2022’s San Diego Comic-Con, Warner Bros. revealed that Hollywood legend Viola Davis would be back as Amanda Waller for the upcoming movie. However, it’s still unknown how the boss of the Suicide Squad will fit in Black Adam, as the movie is a prequel to the DC Extended Universe that retells the origin of Dwayne Johnson’s titular antihero.

Black Adam will follow the tragic story of Teth-Adam, a man condemned to a life as a slave in Ancient Egypt, who becomes a warrior for the Wizard Shazam. Due to his servitude to Shazam, Black Adam is blessed with the powers of the gods, including the wisdom of Solomon, the strength of Hercules, the stamina of Atlas, the power of Zeus, the courage of Achilles, and the speed of Mercury. However, Teth-Adam's tendency to kill criminals will put him on a collision course with the Justice Society of America, a superteam that precedes the Justice League. In the upcoming movie, the team is composed of Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, and Aldis Hodge as Hawkman.

In the DC Extended Universe, Amanda Waller is the warden of Belle Reve Penitentiary, a prison built to hold all the supervillains of the United States. Besides acting as the warden, Amanda also uses the prisoners as cannon fodder in black ops operations through Task Force X, an elite squad also known as the Suicide Squad. Davis played the fan-favorite character in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad and the spinoff series Peacemaker, showing a ruthless version of the villain. She’s also set to return to the role in her own solo series, also developed by Gunn.

With Viola set to return as Amanda Waller, we can expect Black Adam to connect somehow to the present time of the DC Extended Universe when heroes such as Superman, Batman, and Aquaman protect the planet from all sorts of menace. It could be that Black Adam ends with the titular antihero neutralized and kept safe by Waller. That would give Warner Bros. the perfect excuse to unleash Johnson’s antihero in the present, which would most certainly lead to a fight against Zachary Levi’s Shazam. The two characters are nemeses in DC’s comic books, and we are all eager to see them together in theaters.

Black Adam is currently set to be released in theaters on October 21. Levi will return to his superhero role a couple of months later when Shazam! Fury of the Gods releases on December 21. Check out Black Adam’s trailer below: