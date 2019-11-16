Dwayne Johnson Says ‘Joker’ DP Larry Sher Will Shoot ‘Black Adam’

0

In a delightful turn of events, Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson has said that Joker cinematographer Larry Sher will be shooting the upcoming Warner Bros. superhero flick. Earlier this week, Johnson took to his Instagram to reveal new Black Adam concept art and confirm his WB/DC Comics superhero story would be hitting the screen on December 22, 2021.

Johnson can’t help but continue to spill the good news beans, it would seem, since he hopped on Twitter on Saturday to share the Sher news. Early Saturday morning, Johnson retweeted our recent interview with Joker creatives Sher and composer Hildur Guðnadóttir’s. Not only did The Rock give the Collider interview a boost but he also added in the following comment: “Larry Sher is a brilliant DP and a great dude! We just worked together on Jungle Cruise and he’ll also shoot Black Adam. Glad you spent some time with him, Frost [Collider’s own Steven Weintraub].”

We just worked together on Jungle Cruise and he’ll also shoot Black Adam. Glad you spent some time with him, Frost. https://t.co/cta3UoxtAT — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 16, 2019

Sher has yet to confirm his involvement with Black Adam yet also he did hint in our interview with him that he was involved with an upcoming DC project. Even if Sher’s reticent to confirm directly, I’m going to take Johnson at his word because, well, it’s Dwayne Johnson. My guy doesn’t casually spill state secrets unless he knows he can. It’s similarly unclear if Sher’s work on Jungle Cruise, the upcoming Disney film Johnson co-stars in alongside Emily Blunt, led directly to him securing the Black Adam job or if it was just a natural progression after connecting with Johnson through it. Either way, Sher boarding Black Adam is a big win for the upcoming Johnson picture.

Black Adam is currently scheduled for a December 2021 release. For more on upcoming movie releases, check out our complete 2020 release calendar.