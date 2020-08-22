‘Black Adam’ Concept Art Reveals Dwayne Johnson’s Thunderous Anti-Hero

Rejoice, the DCEU is officially big enough to include Earth’s widest human Dwayne Johnson, who made a gigantic splash during DC’s Fandome by formally introducing Black Adam. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (The Shallows), the film will mark the live-action movie debut of Teth-Adam, the longtime magic-infused adversary of Shazam. The Fandome panel—which also included Noah Centineo, who co-stars as Atom Smasher—came complete with a ton of concept art images, which not only give you a feel for how Johnson will look in costume but also the character’s background as a slave and his home territory of Kahndaq.

The images played in front of a voice-over from Johnson in-character as Black Adam, teasing the character’s triumphant return after 5,000 years of imprisonment. Black Adam does not seem chill!

“Kahndaq needed a hero. Instead they got me. I did what needed to be done, and they imprisoned me for it. Now, 5,000 years later, I’m free. And I give you my word, no one will ever stop me again.”

The panel ended with an extremely casual note from Johnson to the rest of the DCEU’s costumed heroes:

“Let’s let The Flash, Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, let’s let them know something. Things will never be the same. The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change.”

Check out the Black Adam concept art below, which includes the film’s official logo. Black Adam is set to hit theaters on December 22, 2021. For even more must-see DC movie news coming out of Fandome, here is the first Snyder Cut trailer, a new Wonder Woman 1984 trailer, and first footage from The Suicide Squad.