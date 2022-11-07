Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson delivered on his promise that Black Adam would change the DC universe. The Jaume Collet-Serra directed film ushered in a new phase of the DC universe and unofficially launched the era of new co-CEOs of DC in James Gunn and Peter Safran. The film introduced another powerful group in the Justice Society of America while simultaneously checking up on different parts of the DC Universe. Black Adam's awakening forced Viola Davis' Amanda Waller to summon the JSA to take on the anti-hero as he is quickly recognized as one of the most powerful people on the planet.

Characters might journey to Kahndaq to meet, recruit or fight Black Adam. Outside of Eternium and some other members of the DCEU, Black Adam is unstoppable. Future visitors might include the King of Atlantis, an Amazon demigoddess, or even the Green Lantern Corp.

9/9 Shazam

Outside of Henry Cavill's Superman, Earth's only other hope to stop Black Adam if he ever went out of control would be Zachary Levi's Shazam. Technically, Black Adam's first appearance on the big screen was as a brief magical hologram in the 2019 film Shazam! The two have had a long rivalry in the history of DC Comics; they can access the powers of the gods whenever they say the magical word, "Shazam!"

Both of these characters have a unique relationship with their powers; it would be interesting to see them clash physically and ideologically. Shazam! Fury of the Gods is set to be released on March 17, 2023 an ideal spot for a Black Adam update.

8/9 Wonder Woman

Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman or any other Amazon would not be intimidated by Black Adam thanks to their warrior spirit and fellow connection to the gods of the universe. Her high-level fighting ability, matched with her physical strength and access to magical weapons, makes her a character that Black Adam does not want to be on the bad side of.

She provides an interesting viewpoint opposite of Black Adam, representing the qualities of life that are meant to benefit humanity. In contrast, Black Adam is only concerned with his people and would squash anyone who would stop him. Gadot has also worked with Johnson on the 2021 Netflix film Red Notice, so they likely discussed possibilities for future stories between their two characters.

7/9 The Suicide Squad

While it does seem like a tall task for any team to square off against Black Adam, it is an appropriate assignment for Task Force X, aka the Suicide Squad. The mid-credit scene of Black Adam shows that Waller is still a powerful figure as she calls on Superman to warn Black Adam. She likely has a squad in mind to take on Black Adam just in case Superman is taken out. While it's unlikely that she would be able to recruit any surviving members from her previous missions, she still has a blueprint to success.

The 2016 and 2021 versions of the Suicide Squad had sharpshooters on their team in Deadshot (Will Smith) and Bloodsport (Idris Elba). So as long as there is a sharpshooter with an Eternium bullet, the squad would have a fighting chance, much like how Bloodsport was able to send Superman to the ICU with a Kryptonite bullet.

6/9 The Injustice League

The Injustice League is a group of supervillains who are frequent foes of not only the Justice League but also the JSA. Black Adam has occasionally been affiliated with this group throughout their history in various media.

Recruiting a powerhouse like him would be essential for the group's success, especially when going up against the League or the JSA.

5/9 Darkseid

In Zack Snyder's Justice League, Darkseid said he would return to earth to find the Anti-Life equation. Imagine if his arrival were in Kahndaq, Black Adam would be ready to throw down. Despite Warner Bros Discovery saying that Snyder's version is not canon, there is still a path for Darkseid to make his arrival on earth.

The Flash is expected to be a kind of reboot of the universe which would open the door for Darkseid's return. The potential of a Black Adam vs. Darkseid showdown could be DC's version of what Marvel Studios did with Thor vs. Thanos in the Avengers movies. The way Black Adam laid the smackdown on Sabacc in the finale gives a preview of how he'd be a worthy opponent for Darkseid.

4/9 Green Lantern Corp

Given that Black Adam is on the same power level as Superman, one of the most powerful beings in the universe, it would make sense that the rest of the universe would want to keep an eye on him as well. None more than the Green Lantern Corp, an intergalactic police force whose job is to keep order in the universe.

Waller did say that she had people from other planets who could stop the anti-hero, and given her connections and history with the US government, it's possible she could have a preexisting relationship with the popular Green Lantern, John Stewart: Stewart also has ties to the government thanks to his service in the military. Stewart might be one of many Lanterns who might have to visit Kahndaq to check in on Black Adam.

3/9 Peacemaker

Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) made her third appearance (The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker) in the DC universe when she made a brief cameo in Black Adam. It's possible she might ask John Cena's Peacemaker to lead a mission in Kahndaq. Despite their noticeable power gap, it is important to remember that Peacemaker has succeeded against more powerful beings in the past in the Project Starfish and the Project Butterfly missions. He won't be able to do it alone, so he would likely call on Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks), John Economos (Steve Agee), and Vigilante (Freddie Stroma), the 11th Street Kids, to take on Black Adam.

Something worth mentioning is that Johnson and Cena started their careers in the world of professional wrestling and have had two high-profile matches against one another at WrestleMania. So even if it is a one-sided affair, it would be cool to technically settle their trilogy even if the tiebreaker is going to be in front of the DC universe instead of the WWE universe.

2/9 Aquaman

James Wan's Aquaman became the highest-grossing movie based on any DC character when it hit theaters in 2018, making over a billion dollars. Jason Momoa's magnetic portrayal of the titular character is a key reason behind the film's success.

On an episode of the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Momoa revealed that he had known Johnson for about 20 years thanks to a mutual friend. He also said that the pair have tried to work together in the past but haven't been able to due to scheduling conflicts. However, these two are now in the same universe, which would help this meeting become a reality. Based on a few scenes in the film, it appears that Kahndaq is by the ocean, so it wouldn't be impossible for Aquaman to visit the Man in Black.

1/9 Superman

Cavill's Superman returned to the DC universe in the mid-credit scene of Black Adam, introducing himself to the titular character, planting the seeds for an inevitable clash of these two titans. The scene made it seem like he is one of the few beings the earth could rely on if Black Adam ever got out of control.

"What you saw at the end of Black Adam was a small taste of what's to come," Cavill said in a video uploaded to his Instagram account. Johnson has repeatedly mentioned Superman throughout the film's press tour, which likely means that the Man in Black and the Man of Steel will meet again sometime in the future.

