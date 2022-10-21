Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Adam

While a good chunk of Black Adam is all about Dwayne Johnson beating the heroes of the Justice Society to a pulp, the movie’s main villain is Sabbac (Marwan Kenzari), a man who was powered by the six greatest demons of Hell and became their champion. The Champion of Hell’s origins is tied to the legendary Crown of Sabbac, an ancient artifact that could only be forged in Kahndaq, Teth-Adam's native home. But what is the Crown of Sabbac? How does its magic work? And why did the demons decide to lend a mortal their power? Now that Black Adam is in theaters, it is time to discuss the movie’s most powerful weapon.

What Is the Crown of Sabbac?

Since the dawn of civilization, the Council of Wizards vowed to protect humanity against tyranny and oppression by bestowing upon a Champion the powers of gods and heroes of old. That’s why every Champion powered by the Council has the wisdom of Solomon, the strength of Hercules, the stamina of Atlas, the power of Zeus, the courage of Achilles, and the speed of Mercury. These are the core powers of Billy Batson (Asher Angel/Zachary Levi) in Shazam! and also of Johnson’s Black Adam.

Angered by the Council of Wizards and how they worked to prevent chaos and destruction, the six most powerful demons of Hell decided to forge a Champion of their own. To do so, they needed a human to forge the Crown of Sabbac, named after the initials of the six demons: Satan, Aym, Belial, Beelzebub, Asmodeus, and Crateis. The Crown of Sabbac, then, serves as a key to the Kingdoms of Hell. And to open the doors of the underworld, Champion candidates must die holding the Crown.

In the movie, the Crown of Sabbac was forged five thousand years ago when Kahndaq was ruled by a power-hungry king who enslaved his own people to dig Eternium from the sands. Eternium is a metal unique to Kahndaq that can be used for magical instruments. Once the king gathered enough Eternium, he forged the Crown of Sabbac and engraved the instructions to activate it. As it turns out, only death can lead to life, and if one intends to meet with the demon lords, he must sacrifice his mortal flesh and dive into hell. As we learn in Black Adam, to prove they are worthy of the demon’s powers, humans willing to become Champions of Hell must meet the hellish lords in the Rock of Finality, a focal point for magic needed for their profane ritual.

Consumed by rage after the death of his son at the hands of the king’s assassins, Teth-Adam kills the monarch right before he can wear the Crown. Teth-Adam's powers were so out of control during the attack that he almost destroyed Kahndaq itself. So, the Council of Wizards trapped Teth-Adam and kept the Crown of Sabbac hidden close to his prison. Maybe they were trying to keep two dangerous items hidden in the same safe place. Or maybe they knew the Champion of Hell could only be defeated by their own Champion and planned for Teth-Adam to be released if anyone ever found the Crown. Be that as it may, Black Adam introduced one of the most powerful artifacts of the DCEU, and we can’t wait to see how Hell will retaliate after their Champion was destroyed by Teth-Adam.

